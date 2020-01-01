Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carine LAZERT
Ajouter
Carine LAZERT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CNRS
- Technicienne de recherche
Paris
maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1996 - 1998
Analyses Biologiques et Biochimiques
Réseau
Catherine FERRAND CHAIZE
Fabien HOUCINI
Jade LOUBER
Jérémy WELSCH
Raphael LAZERT
Rémy CHAIZE
Stéphane SORIANO
Teddy CHAVANNE
Thierry DUPRESSOIR