Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carine LEBECQUE
Ajouter
Carine LEBECQUE
BEIJING
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
French Chamber of Commerce in China
- Director Beijing Branch
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre BEAUDOUX
Benjamin BILLON
Cédric PAGÈS
Christophe SALIOU
Dan SERFATY
Karen NAHUM SERFATY
Mathieu LAMBERT
Olivier BALEIX
Sylvie CICOLELLA - CIZERON