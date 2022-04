Carine MORRO

12 years experience in medico-marketing/sales – PhD Pharmacy

Lead French Scientific Affairs departement : Annual Plan/ budget allocation/team management (2 Scientific Affairs Project Managers)

1/ Medical experts & Scientific societies management (medical liaison with dentists, pharmacists, paediatricians, nutritionists, public health): professional relationships, projects management, advisory boards, partnerships, launch events, congresses.

2/ Universities/hospital collaboration for research & scientific projects: professional education programs, collaboration for communication projects, clinical studies coordination.

3/ External / Internal communication & knowledge transfer : clinical evenings, hospital staff, symposium (coordinator & lecturer), PR for professional product / internal field forces training & coaching.

4/ Marketing scientific support for consumer-professional materials for Colgate brands

5/ Regulatory support for drug, medical device & cosmetic products : pharmaco-cosméto vigilance, quality complains

Additionaly :

-Short time assigment in Belgium to build expert recommendation strategy and activities

-Lead and/or participate to international & national transversal internal project groups





Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Animation de formations

Santé

Marketing relationnel

Relations Publiques

Marketing produit

Management

Industrie pharmaceutique