Carine PERON

Working in an international IT company and supporting business efficiently, I have, in addition to a strong international commercial background, a strong knowledge of the regulatory matters in force in my jurisdiction [data privacy, data retention and main customers industry regulation (bank, insurance, health,…)] but also other jurisdictions legal notions understanding and minimum legal notions.

I am post graduated and a qualified lawyer in French and Anglo-American commercial law as well as European and international business law but I had to understand what is at stake in other jurisdictions to be able to provide the right guidance to my counterparts internally, seek the right external advice so as to come up with a proper international agreement compliant and therefore enforceable as agreed in all applicable jurisdictions.

Curiosity to keep learning and enthusiasm definitely drive my ability to execute the day-to-day job.

Working for months on complex deals (ITO, Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud…) or supporting the in-country legal advisors as well as the various business stakeholders to design the service and the supporting agreement that will respond the best the customer’s expectations and constraints at all levels (geographical presence, commercial models, regulatory or internal governance constraints, a flexible agreement that can vary over the years following the customer’s need and structure evolution,…) is a great adventure where the best achievement is when we are 1 team with the customer working out together to reach a balanced agreement for both parties. This happens where we are not anymore a supplier but have become a partner for our customer. My personal pride here is to have managed to capture and translate all the above in writing in a contract whether I have drafted myself in some instances or provided the right guidance, approval and/or review.





Mes compétences :

Contrats internationaux

International

Juriste