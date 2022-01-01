Carine ROCHE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bois-Colombes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
20 years of international business experience and a bi-cultural lifestyle (Dutch and French) decided me to concentrate on my international expertise in business development by setting up IDILIC.
IDILIC is focused on international business development and provides support to companies looking to expand into Northern European markets. We assist small and medium sized companies willing to enter foreign markets through marketing and sales services.
Mes compétences :
Achat
Allemand
Anglais
Business
Business development
Commercial
Commercial export
Développement commercial
Développement commercial export
Dutch
English
Export
French
German
Import
International
International business
International business development
Négociation
Negotiation
Purchase
Sales
Vente