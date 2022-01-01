Menu

Carine ROCHE

BOIS-COLOMBES

En résumé

20 years of international business experience and a bi-cultural lifestyle (Dutch and French) decided me to concentrate on my international expertise in business development by setting up IDILIC.
IDILIC is focused on international business development and provides support to companies looking to expand into Northern European markets. We assist small and medium sized companies willing to enter foreign markets through marketing and sales services.

Mes compétences :
Achat
Allemand
Anglais
Business
Business development
Commercial
Commercial export
Développement commercial
Développement commercial export
Dutch
English
Export
French
German
Import
International
International business
International business development
Négociation
Negotiation
Purchase
Sales
Vente

Entreprises

  • IDILIC (SARL - 2 employees) - Managing Director

    2010 - maintenant International business development and support for companies in their international expansion.
    Assistance to small and medium sized companies willing to enter Northern European markets.

    Marketing : marketing analysis, marketing operations, press relations.
    Sales : set up business partnership network, generating new leads, organise and assist business appointments, negotiation, participation to international/local trade fairs.

  • LOGIC-IT (SAS 95 employees) - International purchaser

    2007 - 2009 Sourcing worldwide and sales optimization through close collaboration with sales dept.
    Establishing of strategic suppliers and suppliers panel reduction (french and foreign).
    Negotiation and implementation of contract rebates.

  • LOGISTORE (SARL - 45 employees) - Account Manager Europe

    2004 - 2007 Set up international customer network and international sales procedures.
    Identify, prioritize, manage and develop international sales accounts.

  • LOGISTORE (SARL - 20 employees) - Purchase / Marketing manager

    1998 - 2004 Set up purchasing dept. :
    Definition and implementation of sourcing strategy in France and Europe.
    Establish national and international purchase procedures and coordinate their implementation with Admin, Logistics, Marketing and Sales.
    Develop purchase opportunities worldwide.
    Marketing : launch marketing operations, establish press relations, organise and participate to international trade fairs.

  • BSN Flaconnage (Groupe DANONE) - Account Manager Benelux

    1991 - 1993 Develop sales opportunities on the Benelux market.

