Carine ROCHE

20 years of international business experience and a bi-cultural lifestyle (Dutch and French) decided me to concentrate on my international expertise in business development by setting up IDILIC.

IDILIC is focused on international business development and provides support to companies looking to expand into Northern European markets. We assist small and medium sized companies willing to enter foreign markets through marketing and sales services.



