Agathe FOREST

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Allemand courant
Anglais
Anglais bilingue
B2B
Bilingual
Business
Business development
Business Development & Management
Business developpement
Commerciale
Communication
Communication skills
Coordination
Culture
Développement
English
Europe
Event organisation
Export
Fashion
FLUENT
German
Import
Italien
Italy
Management
Marketing
Microsoft EXCHANGE
Organisation
Organisation d'évènements
Prêt à porter
Relation commerciale
USA

Entreprises

  • ITXMARKET - Responsable de la zone Europe

    2006 - maintenant ITXMARKET est une place de marché pour matériel informatique.
    Nous mettons en relation les sociétés du monde entier qui cherchent à vendre et à acheter du matériel informatique

    Mission : Développement des relations partenariats - Europe Continentale.


    Commerciale :
    - Élaboration des stratégies de développement
    - Prospection et développement partenaires européens
    - Étude de marché: veille concurrentielle et positionnement produits
    - Négociation des contrats
    Communication :
    - Développement des outils de communication : Plaquette, Mass mailing
    - Création/Organisation/Animation : European Broker Meeting 2006, Amsterdam et 2007, Barcelone
    - Coordination/ Animation Évènement : CEBIT 2006 et 2007 – Hanovre
    - Interface entre les différents revendeurs

  • DE LAGE LANDEN - Commerciale junior

    2006 - 2006 Mission : Analyse de gestion afin d'améliorer les processus d'encaissements et de minimiser les pertes financières


    Analyse :
    - Solvabilité Client : Bilan et documents financiers
    - Capacité de remboursement
    Décision :
    - Déterminer les risques et l'intérêt commercial de l'opération
    - Décider des octrois de crédits
    Gestion :
    - Contrôler l'évolution des risques liés à l'encours de prêts accordés
    - Contrôler des remboursements et communication des informations financières

  • Scanergie - Chargée d'étude

    2005 - 2005 Mission: Répondre aux besoins d’informations des clients afin d’adapter leurs stratégies de lancement d’un produit.


    - Réalisation études de marché
    - Animation des entretiens des consommateurs
    - Analyse et codification des entretiens des consommateurs
    - Participation à l’analyse des résultats et à la présentation des résultats aux clients

  • Scanergie - Assistante Marketing

    2004 - 2004 -Entretien individuel avec les consommateurs
    -Prise de note lors des réunions de consommateurs en groupe
    -codification des entretiens selon les critères recherchées

  • Institiut Goethe - Réceptioniste

    2004 - 2005 -Accueil des éleves
    -Administration

  • EUROPAÏSCHEN MIGRAZIONSZENTRUM - Chargée d'étude

    2003 - 2003 Le centre de migration européen à Berlin

    - Recherche d'information

    - Rédaction d'un rapport de 20 pages sur la situation des femmes réfugiées

  • ENGLER UND PIPER KUNSTGALLERIE - Assistante Marketing & Traductrice

    2003 - 2003 ENGLER UND PIPER KUNSTGALLERIE est une gallerie d'art moderne à Berlin

    - Prospection de nouveau sponsors pour leur magazine sur la vie culturelle à Berlin: KONDENSAT
    -Traduction d'articles en français pour le magazine Kondensat

  • La tuile à loup - Commerciale junior

    2003 - 2004 LA tuile à loup est une boutique d'artisanat français fabriquée main.


    - Accueillir et conseiller la clientèle parisienne et internationale

  • Programmes Internationaux d'Echanges (PIE) - Assistante des programmes

    2002 - 2002 - Assistance administrative
    -prospection de famille d'accueil en France
    -Interface avec nos partenaires internationaux et les participants français et étrangers
    -Responsable du stage Accueil des étrangers (langues, culture, soutien, encadrement)

  • Solola - Assistante communication

    2001 - 2001 Société de prêt-à-porter feminin

    Mission : coordination du développement de la promotion de la marque en France et en Europe

    Communication : (6 semaines)
    - Création plaquettes commerciales, book printemps-été 2002
    - Préparation au salon du prêt-à-porter féminin Paris septembre 2001
    Commerciale : (2 semaines)
    - Vendeuse dans la boutique rue de Turenne
    - Étude de l’image de la boutique par les clientes

  • Conran shop - Vendeuse

    1999 - 1999 Conrad shop, mobilier design, luminaire


    - Accueillir et conseiller la clientèle parisienne et internationale des produits Bain

  • Programmes Internationaux d'Echanges (PIE) - Déléguée Régionale

    1995 - maintenant PIE est une association que envoient les jeunes de 15-18 ans un an à l'étranger dans une famille d'accueil et dans un lycée local.
    Je suis partie avec eux entre 1994-1995 aux États-Unis dans l'État du Minnesota.

    Mission : Coordination des projets et Promotion des séjours longues durée à l’étranger d’un an pour jeunes lycéens

    Management:
    - Sélection et suivi psychologique des participants: entretien de sélection
    - Gestion, Organisation et Animation du centre préparatoire à l’immersion totale
    - Management de l’équipe d’animateurs du centre préparatoires aux départs
    - Animation des groupes réflexions pour les participants
    - Coordination des participants et des partenaires étrangers

    Communication :
    - Promotion et Organisation Salons - Portes ouvertes
    - Rédaction et conception de la brochure immersion culturelle (Anglais et Français)
    - Gestion du développement des plaquettes commerciales

Formations

Réseau