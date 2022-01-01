Carine SIT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Strategy&Management Consultant / Social Business Volunteer / Intrapreneur
Passionate about innovation - Thrive in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment - Proactive and action-oriented - Curious and enthusiastic
Interested in and investigating : Design thinking / Gamification / FabLab / Data Visualization / New media / Agile methods / Open innovation / Collaboration / Technology + social impact & many more
Mes compétences :
Asie
Business
Business development
Conseil
Conseil en management
Design
Design thinking
Innovation
Management
Management de projet
MANAGEMENT ET STRATEGIE
Microsoft Technologies
Nouvelles technologies
pays émergents
Prospective
Stratégie