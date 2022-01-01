Menu

Carine SIT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Strategy&Management Consultant / Social Business Volunteer / Intrapreneur

Passionate about innovation - Thrive in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment - Proactive and action-oriented - Curious and enthusiastic

Interested in and investigating : Design thinking / Gamification / FabLab / Data Visualization / New media / Agile methods / Open innovation / Collaboration / Technology + social impact & many more

Mes compétences :
Asie
Business
Business development
Conseil
Conseil en management
Design
Design thinking
Innovation
Management
Management de projet
MANAGEMENT ET STRATEGIE
Microsoft Technologies
Nouvelles technologies
pays émergents
Prospective
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Yunus Social Business Albania - Social Business Consultant - Volunteer

    2013 - 2013 Volunteer Senior Social Business consultant: due diligence for social businesses, coaching and development of social business projects, provision of advisory services to corporates and foundations
    o Due diligence for the establishment of a disabled-friendly coffee shop
    o Feasibility study and business plan for the launch of a vocational training center for unemployed young adults

  • Kea&Partners - Senior Consultant

    Malakoff 2011 - maintenant AS A STRATEGY & MANAGEMENT CONSULTANT
    Several projects mostly in retail, distribution and consumer goods in France and worldwide
    Market research, quantitative and qualitative analysis, business plans, customer interviews, operational diagnosis, on-field study, store-checks, workshops animation, written reports production and oral presentation of main results and recommendations during steering committees
    Selection of recent assignments :
    ° Entry strategy for the launch a chain of shopping malls and supermarkets throughout Sub-Saharan Africa (5 countries visited: Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Congo-Kinshasa and Ivory Coast)
    ° Competitive and market intelligence in the retail and car industries worldwide for new product and service development
    ° Analysis of the impact of ageing population on consumer behavior in Asia, Europe and Latin America
    ° Enrichment of a CSR strategy for a major French retailer
    ° Definition of the strategy and organization of a social rehabilitation company
    ° Process optimization and performance improvement for the Marketing and Supply Chain departments of an international cosmetic brand
    ° Definition of the marketing strategy for a sports brand

    AS AN INTRAPRENEUR
    In charge of an innovation cell within the consulting firm, aiming at enriching our value proposition with a memorable customer experience. Exploring, prototyping, testing and implementing new ways of working and new forms of delivery with the support of a in-house community, a diversified ecosystem and through transmedia solutions.

  • Sanofi-aventis - Associate Project Manager - Business Development (Singapore)

    2009 - 2009 o Sanofi-aventis Consumer Healthcare : expansion strategy of the Australian affiliate Symbion in Asia (China, South Korea, Thailand, Philiippines)
    o Innovation for Life : medicine access program directed to low-income patients in Philippines and Indonesia

  • L'Oréal - Assistant Group Manager - International Marketing (France)

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 o New Product Development : concepts, packaging, marketing mix, communication material for international markets
    o Market Research : quantitative and qualitative tests, panel analysis, benchmarks and market studies

  • Societe Générale - Summer Intern - Investment Banking (Czech Republic)

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 o Project Manager in Global Strategy and Development : analysis of the bank’s dealing methodologies, risks evaluation and strategic recommendations for the improvement of sales performances.

  • ESCP Europe Conseil - Project Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2008

Formations

Réseau