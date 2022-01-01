Menu

Carl GAUTHIER

Casablanca

En résumé

Mister Gauthier studied at the University of Sherbrooke where he graduated with a Diploma in computer sciences. Since then, he has worked as a specialist in this domain.

More than 10 years of experience in European banking has permitted M.Gauthier to greatly improve his management and technical capabilities. Across those years, he has become a specialist in analysis, project management, enterprise architecture and strategic consulting.

Within his different mandates he has proven himself a good leader with a great team spirits. He is able to manage human and financial resources and propose technical solutions to enterprise needs.

Specialties:Application Architecture,EAI,Business process management (BPM),Cost-Benefits Analysis,Data Analysis,Object-Oriented Analysis/Design,Project Management,Project life cyle management,Change Management,eBusiness,Internet/Intranet Architecture,Impact Analysis,J2EE Design,Public Speaking,Resource Management,Service-Oriented Architecture,Software Estimating,Team Leadership

Methodologies:
Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA),Design Patterns,Object Oriented,Object Role Modelling,OMT,RUP,UML.

Entreprises

  • CGI - Architect Informatique

    Casablanca 2005 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Sherbrooke Bac en informatique (Sherbrooke)

    Sherbrooke 1992 - 1996 BAC

