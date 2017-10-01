Menu

Carl VAN VLAENDEREN

TIRLEMONT

En résumé

Je suis un spécialiste en assurances IARD et réassurance.
Ce qui me motive c'est le développement du business, le travail en équipe et le people management.

• People management
• Sales, underwriting and risk advice
• Personal, commercial and corporate lines of business
• Various product lines : motor, liability, workers compensation, property, engineering
• Various models of distribution : through networks of tied insurance agents, bank agents and
independent insurance brokers as well as directly with clients
• Reinsurance (incl. captive solutions)
• Business development
• Business planning
• Project management
• Product & process development
• Actuarial & statistical analyzes

Member of IA|BE - Belgian Institute of Actuaries
Member of Belrim - Belgian Association of Risk Managers

Mes compétences :
People manager
Business manager
Assurance
Réassurance
Technico commercial
Leadership et déterminisme

Entreprises

  • Federale Assurance -  Deputy Business Director | Underwriting Non-Life (Retail & Corporate), Risk Advice & Broker Channel

    2017 - maintenant 10/2017 - ... : Deputy Business Director | Underwriting Non-Life (Retail, SME & Corporate), Risk Advice and Broker Channel
    05/2017 - 10/2017 : Interim Manager | Underwriting Non-Life (Retail, SME & Corporate), Risk Advice and Broker Channel

  • Baloise Insurance - Directeur Commercial & Technique Non-Vie Entreprises

    2012 - 2016 11/2011-12/2014 Directeur Technique Non-Vie Entreprises
    01/2015-11/2016 : Directeur Commercial & Technique Non-Vie Entreprises

  • Dexia Ingénierie Sociale - Directeur Général - CEO

    2011 - 2011

  • Belfius Insurance sa (dans le temps Dexia Assurances Belgique) - Directeur Non-Vie & Réassurance

    2001 - 2012 2001-2005 : Directeur du département "Particuliers Non-Vie"
    2006-2012 : Directeur du département "Entreprises Non-Vie" et Réassurance

  • DVV/Les AP Assurances - Manager R&D, Administration & Support Technique Non-Vie et Réassurance

    1997 - 2001

  • DVV/Les AP Assurances - Manager Réassurance

    1994 - 1997

  • Winterthur-Europe Assurances - Actuaire Non-Vie

    1989 - 1994

  • KBC Assurances (dans le temps ABB Assurances) - Actuaire Vie

    1987 - 1988

Formations

  • Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Leuven)

    Leuven 1982 - 1988 Maths et Actuariat

    Master in Mathematics and Actuarial Sciences

Réseau

