Carl VAN VLAENDEREN

Je suis un spécialiste en assurances IARD et réassurance.

Ce qui me motive c'est le développement du business, le travail en équipe et le people management.



• People management

• Sales, underwriting and risk advice

• Personal, commercial and corporate lines of business

• Various product lines : motor, liability, workers compensation, property, engineering

• Various models of distribution : through networks of tied insurance agents, bank agents and

independent insurance brokers as well as directly with clients

• Reinsurance (incl. captive solutions)

• Business development

• Business planning

• Project management

• Product & process development

• Actuarial & statistical analyzes



Member of IA|BE - Belgian Institute of Actuaries

Member of Belrim - Belgian Association of Risk Managers



Mes compétences :

People manager

Business manager

Assurance

Réassurance

Technico commercial

Leadership et déterminisme