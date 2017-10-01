Carl VAN VLAENDEREN

Je suis un spécialiste en assurances IARD et réassurance.
Ce qui me motive c'est le développement du business, le travail en équipe et le people management.
• People management
• Sales, underwriting and risk advice
• Personal, commercial and corporate lines of business
• Various product lines : motor, liability, workers compensation, property, engineering
• Various models of distribution : through networks of tied insurance agents, bank agents and
independent insurance brokers as well as directly with clients
• Reinsurance (incl. captive solutions)
• Business development
• Business planning
• Project management
• Product & process development
• Actuarial & statistical analyzes
Member of IA|BE - Belgian Institute of Actuaries
Member of Belrim - Belgian Association of Risk Managers
Mes compétences :
People manager
Business manager
Assurance
Réassurance
Technico commercial
Leadership et déterminisme