Carla SOTTILI

With a licence in Chemistry in my pocket I started working for Shell Chemicals in Milan in 1991 as an account manager for Epoxy Resins. After two years of sales, I moved to the Research and Development laboratory in Louvan-la-Neuve, where I improved my technical knowledge of these products a great deal. I moved to Amoco in 1997, as they were looking for a European sales manager for Linear Alpha Olefins. As Amoco merged into BP and subsequently BP sold its Chemical Business to Ineos I followed the move. In 2010 Ineos Technologies was looking for a Sales Manager for Catalysts and Additives for the PVC industry. The position would allow me to develop sales in the BRIC countries, in North Africa and in Europe. The challenge was appealing, hence I moved to this position.

During my carrier, together with the obvious experience in sales managemet, I aquired experience in contract negotiation and management, basic finance, competition law, IT, advanced presentation. I am a team worker with a strong sense of indipendency, an excellent people contact and good organisation skills. Strongly motivated to keep things moving, I prefer working 'on the field' rather than crunching numbers. I speak four languages fluently: Italian, which is my mother language, German, English and French. I understand basic Dutch, if you do not speak too quickly, and a little Spanish. My next challenge concerning languages could be Russian or Portuguese.