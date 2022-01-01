Carli FABRE

Results-driven MBA professional with 15+ years of experience in boosting productivity, optimising environments and delivering value.



Specialisations: management of the development and growth of products in international environments; the construction of new business/product strategies, their transformation into operational projects and the management of those projects; communication management, team building and team management.



Mes compétences :

Performance Management

Product Management

Organizational Development

Product marketing

International project management

Operational Management