Menu

Carli FABRE

La Rochelle

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Niort dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Results-driven MBA professional with 15+ years of experience in boosting productivity, optimising environments and delivering value.

Specialisations: management of the development and growth of products in international environments; the construction of new business/product strategies, their transformation into operational projects and the management of those projects; communication management, team building and team management.

Mes compétences :
Performance Management
Product Management
Organizational Development
Product marketing
International project management
Operational Management

Entreprises

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De La Rochelle - Vacataire

    La Rochelle 2013 - maintenant Subjects / Topics taught:
    - Project and Event Management
    - International Business Negotiations
    - Communication

  • Independant - Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Provide strategic consulting services to clients in the areas of strategy development, project management, product management, product marketing, and communication management. Activities include:

    - Development of business development strategies
    - Development of new service and product portfolios
    - Commercialisation of projects
    - Development and execution of marketing strategies
    - Development and integration of business, operation and project processes

  • 1&1 Internet AG - Product Manager

    2008 - 2011 Responsible for the development and management of the e-Commerce, SAAS and domain solutions' product strategies.

    Responsibilities:
    - Performing market and product analysis
    - The coordination of development, marketing, sales and support activities
    - Requirements gathering for new and existing products
    - Development of marketing strategies, campaigns and product partnerships
    - Defined and managed events to support product launches (press tours, events, etc.)

  • SAS International - Product Manager

    2005 - 2007 Responsible for the development and management of the e-Commerce, SAAS and domain solutions' product strategies.

    Responsibilities:
    - Performing market and product analysis
    - The coordination of development, marketing, sales and support activities
    - Requirements gathering for new and existing products
    - Development of marketing strategies, campaigns and product partnerships
    - Defined and managed events to support product launches (press tours, events, etc.)

  • EMBL - Unix Manager

    2003 - 2005

  • Lion bioscience AG - System Engineer

    2001 - 2003

Formations

  • WorldLink Language School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2007 - 2007 Intense French Course

    French

  • SK Sprach Schule (Heidelberg)

    Heidelberg 2007 - 2007 Business German

    German

  • University Of Phoenix (Phoenix)

    Phoenix 2003 - 2005 MBA

    Global Management

  • University Of Maryland (College Park)

    College Park 1997 - 2001 Information Systems and Management

  • University Of Maryland (College Park)

    College Park 1997 - 2001 B.S Information Systems and Management