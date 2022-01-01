Carline DOLMAZON-CHARDON

-
Alliance Française de Vancouver
- Adjointe Administrative
Vancouver, BC V5Z 3B2
2014 - maintenant
Greeting and informing the customers, selling the classes and cultural events, responsible for the organization of the accredited French language examinations, responsible for the receipts and credits reports
Accueillir et informer la clientèle, vendre les cours et événements culturels, responsable de l'organisation des examens officiels de langue française, responsable des raports de recettes et de crédits
Théâtre d'Arles
- Agent d'accueil
2013 - 2013
Greeting and informing the customers, selling the classes and cultural events, responsible for the organization of the accredited French language examinations, responsible for the receipts and credits reports
Accueillir et informer la clientèle, vendre les cours et événements culturels, responsable de l'organisation des examens officiels de langue française, responsable des raports de recettes et de crédits
Association Actéon - Ecole de théâtre
- Assistante d'administration
2013 - 2013
Greeting and informing the customers, selling the classes, secretarial and administrative tasks, helping communicate about the school and its programs, organizing the first edition of the school drama festival
Suivi administratif, organisation logistique et administrative de la première édition du festival de la compagnie de l’école, communication et suivi presse
Contours - Paul Derouet
- Co-traductrice
2012 - 2012
Traduction (allemand-français) du roman graphique "Le Boxeur" de Reinhard Kleist, publié chez Casterman en janvier 2013
Co-translating Der Boxer, graphic novel written and illustrated by Reinhard Kleist, published in France by Catserman in 2013
Contours-Paul Derouet / Kulturbüro Erlangen
- Assistante du commissaire d'exposition
2012 - 2012
Organisation de l'exposition principale du 15e Salon International de la Bande Dessinée d'Erlangen, rencontre avec les artistes, choix des contenus, direction artistique de l'exposition "Illustration der Geschichte - Comics aus der arabischen Welt"
Suivi de projet
5 months internship. assisting the curator of the main exhibits at the 15th International Comics-Salon in Erlangen. helping in the choice of the artists, drawings, hanging, scenography, organizing trips to meet the artists, writing plates
Actes Sud
- Assistante éditoriale / Traductrice Stagiaire
arles
2011 - 2011
Traduction d'un article de Volker Barth (Allemand-Français) pour le catalogue d'exposition "Exhibitions", paru en co-édition Actes Sud-Quai Branly en octobre 2011
Traduction et relecture de traduction (Anglais-Français/Allemand-Français)
Suivi de projet éditorial
Lecture en vue de co-édition
6 months internship. assisting the publisher in all the tasks from draft reading to publishing and commercializing
Contours - Paul Derouet
- Co-traductrice
2010 - 2010
Traduction (allemand-français) du roman graphique "Haarmann, le Boucher de Hanovre", écrit par Peer Meter et dessiné par Isabel Kreitz, publié chez Casterman en avril 2011
Co-translating Haarman, graphic novel written by Peer Meter and illustrated by Isabel Kreitz, published in France by Catserman in 2011
Contours-Paul Derouet
- Assistante du commissaire d'exposition
2010 - 2010
Assistante du commissaire d'exposition au 14ème salon international de la bande dessinée d'Erlangen, principalement sur l'exposition "Ein Autor sucht sechs Zeichner"
Suivi de projet
5 months internship. assisting the curator of the main exhibits at the 14th International Comics-Salon in Erlangen. helping in the choice of the artists, drawings, hanging, scenography, organizing trips to meet the artists, writing plates
Laniel Traduction
- Traducteur stagiaire
2009 - 2009
Traductions Anglais-Français principalement, Français-Anglais, Allemand-Français, Français-Allemand dans différents domaines: textes commerciaux, juridiques, publicitaires, ...
Gestion de Projet
Relecture