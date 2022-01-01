Carlo CARLI

Over 32 years of practical experience working for and with agricultural advisory and research organizations in rural research and development projects relating to food production and agricultural systems, seed and plant protection strategies in Central and Southern Asia, Eastern Europe (Kosovo, Montenegro, Belarus), South America (Peru) and Africa (West, East and North). Hands-on experience in farm management, biotechnology, transferring sustainable seed production systems to small holders. Expertise in institutional strengthening/capacity building in the areas of farm management, agricultural production systems (wheat-rice/potato in Eastern Europe, Central and Southern Asia, and amylaceous-based in Central-Eastern Africa) with emphasis on biotic/abiotic stress adaptive research (potato viruses, late blight, aphids and Potato Colorado Beetle, heat, salinity, drought), rural development, technology dissemination, seed production, tissue culture and agriculture diversification. Experienced in handling managerial and technical issues with high-level officials.



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Développement rural

Formation

Formulation

Leadership

Microsoft Project

Production

Productions végétales

Recherche

Semences