Carlo CARLI

Over 32 years of practical experience working for and with agricultural advisory and research organizations in rural research and development projects relating to food production and agricultural systems, seed and plant protection strategies in Central and Southern Asia, Eastern Europe (Kosovo, Montenegro, Belarus), South America (Peru) and Africa (West, East and North). Hands-on experience in farm management, biotechnology, transferring sustainable seed production systems to small holders. Expertise in institutional strengthening/capacity building in the areas of farm management, agricultural production systems (wheat-rice/potato in Eastern Europe, Central and Southern Asia, and amylaceous-based in Central-Eastern Africa) with emphasis on biotic/abiotic stress adaptive research (potato viruses, late blight, aphids and Potato Colorado Beetle, heat, salinity, drought), rural development, technology dissemination, seed production, tissue culture and agriculture diversification. Experienced in handling managerial and technical issues with high-level officials.
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Développement rural
Formation
Formulation
Leadership
Microsoft Project
Production
Productions végétales
Recherche
Semences
