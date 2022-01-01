Menu

Carlo CARLI

ANDREZIEUX

Over 32 years of practical experience working for and with agricultural advisory and research organizations in rural research and development projects relating to food production and agricultural systems, seed and plant protection strategies in Central and Southern Asia, Eastern Europe (Kosovo, Montenegro, Belarus), South America (Peru) and Africa (West, East and North). Hands-on experience in farm management, biotechnology, transferring sustainable seed production systems to small holders. Expertise in institutional strengthening/capacity building in the areas of farm management, agricultural production systems (wheat-rice/potato in Eastern Europe, Central and Southern Asia, and amylaceous-based in Central-Eastern Africa) with emphasis on biotic/abiotic stress adaptive research (potato viruses, late blight, aphids and Potato Colorado Beetle, heat, salinity, drought), rural development, technology dissemination, seed production, tissue culture and agriculture diversification. Experienced in handling managerial and technical issues with high-level officials.

Conseil
Développement rural
Formation
Formulation
Leadership
Microsoft Project
Production
Productions végétales
Recherche
Semences

  • SNF Floerger France - Area Sales Manager

    ANDREZIEUX 2014 - maintenant Senior Agronomist, Area Sales Manager, with responsibilities in Uzbekistan, India, Turkey, Iran, Australia (Employed by SNF FLOERGER, Andrézieux, France). Coordinating the marketing strategy of the company for the sale of polymers (AQUASORB, a Superabsorbent or water retainer; FLOBOND, a soil conditioner) in India, Uzbekistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, by formulating and supervising tests at the farmer level on sugarcane, maize, wheat, cotton. Scaling up company’s technology through Agro-Holdings and Cooperatives to reduce middlemen and distributors’ influence on the price. Collaborating with NARS (Universities, Research Institutes), Cooperatives and multinationals, to test the products in farmers’ fields. Charged by the Prime Minister of Uzbek Government to organize demonstration tests at a large-scale level (500 ha) on cotton using monosem-type pneumatic seed drills equipped with microgranulators (Jizzak region of Uzbekistan).

  • FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) - Chief Technical Officer

    2000 - 2004 Kosovo et Montenegro: responsable d'un project pour la multiplication de semences (ble', luzerne) et plants de p.d.t. Etabli un systeme de production de semences consistant en un laboratoire de controle de la qualite, une Association de producteurs de semences et plants de p.d.t.. Rattache' a la Faculte' des Sciences Agronomiques de Pristina, etabli un programme de recherche consistant dans le monitorage de pucerons et autre insectes nuisibles aux cultures. Introduit le monitorage de viroses de la p.d.t. par le moyens de tests DAS-ELISA.

  • Agristudio Srl, Florence, Italie - Leader des projects finances par EU-TACIS

    1994 - 1999 Belarus (1994-95): Leader de la partie agricole d'un projet finance' par EU-TACIS et consacre a la privatisation d'une ferme collective (Sovkhoz) pour la production de semences et plants de p.d.t. Introduit un systeme de conseil aux paysans dans la region de Marina Gorka a etendre par la suite dans le pays.

    Kyrgyzstan (1996-1999): Leader d'un project de developpement rural integre finance' par EU-TACIS dans la region d'Issyk-Kul, a l'extremite orientale du pays. Etablissements de plusieurs Associations de paysans pour la production de legumes, pommes, p.d.t., viande et lait, selon le systeme Danois.

  • CIP (International Potato Center) - Specialiste regional en production de plants de p.d.t.

    1987 - 1993 1987: poste' a Lima, Perou, au siege du CIP.
    1988-1991: poste' a Nairobi, Kenya, pour l'Afrique Orientale et Centrale.
    1992: poste' a Tunis pour l'Afrique du Nord.
    1993: poste' a Bamenda, Cameroun, pour l'Afrique de l'Ouest.

  • FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) - Expert Associe - Expert en Agronomie Tropicale

    1983 - 1986 Poste' a Ntoum, Gabon. Responsable du secteur Cultures Vivrieres. Mise en place d'essais agronomiques dans la station principale de Ntoum, 50 km de Libreville, et dans les stations provinciales de Oyem, Lambarene, Lastourville, Tchibanga et Franceville. Production de semences de mais et soja. Multiplication du bananier plantain, manioc, patate douce, igname.

