Carlo SCHNEIDER

Carlo is co-founder, partner and CEO of a series of companies and has worked, during his professional career, in several industries.
Currently, he’s a holding a series of positions including:
- Tailor-Made (advisory & communication counsel), managing partner,
- Media Coat (crisis communication), managing partner,
- MediaXim (advertising market monitoring & analysis), country manager,
- Ace Entertainment (IP rights management), general manager,
- Nomad Media Group (IP rights management), general manager,
- Luvanis (IP rights management), director,
- Singer (IP rights management), director,
- Global Entertainment (IP rights management), director,
- Zitro (IP rights management), general manager,
- Vermilion Finance Luxembourg Branch (finance), general manager,
- ServiceMagic Europe (online services), general manager,
- Bi-Invest advisors (domiciliation, 'PSF'), director,
- Shwedagon (investment company), director.
He is a former member of the board of the national competition authorities in Luxembourg ('Conseil de la Concurrence' & 'Commission des Pratiques Commerciales Restrictives') and the author of the most popular guide to business creation on Luxembourg (‘Devenir indépendant au Luxembourg – Les clés de la réussite’).
Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Carlo worked as a management consultant and project manager for a Big 5 consulting firm and as a financial analyst for an asset management company in Luxembourg.
He started his career in journalism specialized in economics, finance and European affairs.
Carlo holds a master’s degree in business law, is certified financial analyst and holds a degree in marketing.
Mes compétences :
Advertising
Communication
Consulting
Crisis Communication
Management
Média
monitoring
Public Affairs
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée