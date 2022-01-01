Carlo SCHNEIDER

Carlo is co-founder, partner and CEO of a series of companies and has worked, during his professional career, in several industries.



Currently, he’s a holding a series of positions including:

- Tailor-Made (advisory & communication counsel), managing partner,

- Media Coat (crisis communication), managing partner,

- MediaXim (advertising market monitoring & analysis), country manager,

- Ace Entertainment (IP rights management), general manager,

- Nomad Media Group (IP rights management), general manager,

- Luvanis (IP rights management), director,

- Singer (IP rights management), director,

- Global Entertainment (IP rights management), director,

- Zitro (IP rights management), general manager,

- Vermilion Finance Luxembourg Branch (finance), general manager,

- ServiceMagic Europe (online services), general manager,

- Bi-Invest advisors (domiciliation, 'PSF'), director,

- Shwedagon (investment company), director.



He is a former member of the board of the national competition authorities in Luxembourg ('Conseil de la Concurrence' & 'Commission des Pratiques Commerciales Restrictives') and the author of the most popular guide to business creation on Luxembourg (‘Devenir indépendant au Luxembourg – Les clés de la réussite’).



Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Carlo worked as a management consultant and project manager for a Big 5 consulting firm and as a financial analyst for an asset management company in Luxembourg.



He started his career in journalism specialized in economics, finance and European affairs.



Carlo holds a master’s degree in business law, is certified financial analyst and holds a degree in marketing.



Mes compétences :

Advertising

Communication

Consulting

Crisis Communication

Management

Média

monitoring

Public Affairs