Carlos Arion RODRIGUES

Odaras Productions Ltd is an independent management & booking company, based in Montreux, Switzerland and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, working internationally in Europe, Africa, Asia and Brazil.



Since 2011 Odaras Productions Ltd has changed status, covering the entire music industry with their label, Odaras Records, and phonographic production, Odaras Publishing. The CD "H2O" of the virtuous Senegalese bassist player, Habib Faye, is the realization of desired goals. The release of the CD was held in the famous concert hall in Paris, New Morning, March 14, 2012.

On this CD, Habib Faye had the honor to have guests as Youssou N'Dour, Angélique Kidjo, Manu Dibango, Julia Sarr and Idrissa Diop, 19 others high-level musicians like Grégoire Maret, Mokhtar Samba, Jean Philippe Rykiel playing with him.



Odaras Productions Ltd is truly involved in their musical projects, giving a high quality performing, working with professionalism. They are also paying a particular attention to a selective roster ranging from Brazilian and African music to jazz among others.



With the experience of international tours together with Brazilian musicians as Jorge Ben Jor, Zeca Pagodinho, Skank, George Aragao, Jair Rodrigues, Beth Carvalho and Leonardo, among others, Odaras Productions Ltd start to work with other world musicians, such as Habib Faye, Stanley Jordan, Sara Pi, Dudu Lima, Elpidio Bastos and Edinho Santa Cruz.



In July 2012, Odaras Productions Ltd organised an evening in CCB - " Centre Cultural de Belém" in Lisbon, the largest cultural center of Europe, with "Stanley Jordan & Friends", and the participation of Dudu Lima and Habib Faye.



Odaras Productions Ltd has also had the honor of producing the famous Brazilian musician Diogo Nogueira, on his first European tour in 2010, in the concerts halls of New Morning/Paris, Casino Estoril /Lisbon, Hard Club/Porto and Guanabara Club/London.



Notably, also in 2010, Odaras Productions Ltd had their first experience in the theatrical branch with a strong intension to continue, working with one the most famous Brazilian theater company, "Os Melhores do Mundo", producing their show " Hermanoteu na Terra de Godah", in the theater Tivoli in Lisbon.



Odaras Productions Ltd main goal is to focus their efforts on delivering personal and adaptable services, and to collaborate with independently minded artists who like straightforward relationships, and to produce in an open communication process.



Located mainly in Montreux - Switzerland, Odaras Productions Ltd are happy and proud to present these fascinating artists and their new office in Rio de Janeiro - Brazil