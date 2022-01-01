Retail
Carlos BARBOSA
Carlos BARBOSA
GANNAT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maintenance
ERP
Entreprises
RENAUVELEC
- Président
2018 - maintenant
Création de mon entreprise d'électricité en janvier 2018
La compagnie du Biscuit
- Responsable Atelier de Production
2014 - 2016
Groupe Limagrain
- Manager de production
Saint-Beauzire
2012 - 2014
LPH
- Responsable atelier de production
2000 - 2012
Formations
Organisation Reconstruction Travail ORT (Montreuil)
Montreuil
1988 - 1991
BAC
1 année de stage de niveau IV après 2 années de BAC