Carlos LOURO

Faurecia
- Mail & System Expert - Systems Infrastructure
2011 - 2014• Architecture, installation and administration of Exchange 2010 infrastructure -
CAS, MBX, DAG, OWA and EAS – VMware Environment – 200 Mailboxes
• Exchange 2003 worldwide administrator (Chinese, European, USA and South African datacenters)
20 Front End servers and 30 Back End clusters – 45 000 Mailboxes.
• Administrator of external mail systems (Exchange 2003 ActiveSync and OWA) for mobile devices (BlackBerry, and iPhones).
• Administrator of the Group fax solution for Exchange and SAP (Office Master Ferrari Fax).
• System Administrator (Windows Server, Active Directory, DFS, WINS, DNS, DHCP) - 450 servers.
• Third level support worldwide
Faurecia
- Mail, System and Security Administrator - Competence Center Office Automation
2009 - 2011
Faurecia
- Mail, System and Security Administrator - Architecture department