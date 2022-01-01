Menu

Carlos LOURO

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Cyber Security & Forensic Engineer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Faurecia - Mail & System Expert - Systems Infrastructure

    2011 - 2014 • Architecture, installation and administration of Exchange 2010 infrastructure -
    CAS, MBX, DAG, OWA and EAS – VMware Environment – 200 Mailboxes
    • Exchange 2003 worldwide administrator (Chinese, European, USA and South African datacenters)
    20 Front End servers and 30 Back End clusters – 45 000 Mailboxes.
    • Administrator of external mail systems (Exchange 2003 ActiveSync and OWA) for mobile devices (BlackBerry, and iPhones).
    • Administrator of the Group fax solution for Exchange and SAP (Office Master Ferrari Fax).
    • System Administrator (Windows Server, Active Directory, DFS, WINS, DNS, DHCP) - 450 servers.
    • Third level support worldwide

  • Faurecia - Mail, System and Security Administrator - Competence Center Office Automation

    2009 - 2011

  • Faurecia - Mail, System and Security Administrator - Architecture department

    1998 - 2009

  • SNECMA - Helpdesk team manager

    Courcouronnes 1996 - 1998

  • SNECMA - Local IT Technician

    Courcouronnes 1990 - 1996

  • SNECMA - PC Investment Controller

    Courcouronnes 1988 - 1990

  • SNECMA - Programmer on CNC machines

    Courcouronnes 1981 - 1988

Formations

