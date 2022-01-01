Menu

Carole MASSONNET

LA ROCHE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerciale
Service client

Entreprises

  • HACIENDA DEL SOL - CHEF DE RANG

    2008 - maintenant

  • HOTEL RESTAURANT DU CENTRE, Le Poiré sur Vie - RESPONSABLE DE SALLE

    2007 - 2008

  • CASINO DES PINS "COTTON PUB" - SERVEUSE

    2007 - 2007

  • SCENARIO, ATOUT RECEPTIONS - SERVEUSE (Extras)

    2006 - 2008

  • AFIRM - SECRETAIRE DE DIRECTION

    2004 - 2007

  • LA BOUCHERIE - CHEF DE RANG

    2003 - 2004

  • LE JARDIN DE L'HUMEAU - SERVEUSE

    2002 - 2003

  • LA BOUCHERIE - CHEF DE RANG

    2002 - 2002

  • LE COCHE - SERVEUSE

    1997 - 1997

  • AFPA - SECRETAIRE - HOTESSE D'ACCUEIL

    Montreuil 1996 - 1996

  • JACQUES COEUR IMMOBILIER - SECRETAIRE

    1989 - 1990

  • AVPA - SECRETAIRE INTERIMAIRE

    1989 - 1989

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :