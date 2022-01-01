Retail
Carole MASSONNET
Carole MASSONNET
LA ROCHE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Commerciale
Service client
Entreprises
HACIENDA DEL SOL
- CHEF DE RANG
2008 - maintenant
HOTEL RESTAURANT DU CENTRE, Le Poiré sur Vie
- RESPONSABLE DE SALLE
2007 - 2008
CASINO DES PINS "COTTON PUB"
- SERVEUSE
2007 - 2007
SCENARIO, ATOUT RECEPTIONS
- SERVEUSE (Extras)
2006 - 2008
AFIRM
- SECRETAIRE DE DIRECTION
2004 - 2007
LA BOUCHERIE
- CHEF DE RANG
2003 - 2004
LE JARDIN DE L'HUMEAU
- SERVEUSE
2002 - 2003
LA BOUCHERIE
- CHEF DE RANG
2002 - 2002
LE COCHE
- SERVEUSE
1997 - 1997
AFPA
- SECRETAIRE - HOTESSE D'ACCUEIL
Montreuil
1996 - 1996
JACQUES COEUR IMMOBILIER
- SECRETAIRE
1989 - 1990
AVPA
- SECRETAIRE INTERIMAIRE
1989 - 1989
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christine GODÉE
Harold JASPARD
Jaouad EL KHALIDI
Nicolas RISSELIN
Romain PETIT
Stephane ROGEON
