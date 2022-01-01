Menu

Carolin JAUSS

BEAUSOLEIL

En résumé

Digital Transformation & Organizational Development specialist, Coaching & Systemic Change > 20 years

Big5 & Tech Experience (PwC, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys)

Co-creator of the Deloitte Blockchain Lab Zurich & the global blockchain community, co-founder of the first B2b Metaverse Summit.

Challenge me to achieve your results.

Competencies :
Client-Centric, Solution-Oriented & Business Acumen
Change Management & Leadership Expert
Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse & Nft
Trilingual (German, English, French) & international work experience.

Entreprises

  • Zoomtochange - Consultante en Conduite du Changement

    2005 - maintenant Vous êtes une PME qui se développe vers des nouvelles produits et marchés ? Une entreprise jeune qui fait face aux imprévisibilités ? Vous êtes responsable d’une division dans une grande société qui évolue constante par des acquisitions, des fusions et des changements internes ?

    Face au complexité de l’organisation, la vitesse du cycle des produits et des nouvelles normes à suivre je vous offre un nouvel approche pour gérer votre conduite du changement. Mon approche va vous faciliter votre chemin et va réduire le temps et vos coûts de projet.

    Je suis formée au développement de l’organisation et dans la gestion de changement comme coach et comme conseiller. Mon parcours inclus des années du conseil pour des clients internationaux de PricewaterhouseCoopers et IBM Business Consulting Services. Je fais parti du réseau du conseil irenea, www.irenea.com

    irenea est une structure unique dans l'univers du conseil en management interculturel : notre méthodologie, constitutive de nos valeurs, nous a guidés tout au long de la construction de l'équipe multiculturelle que nous sommes. Présents en France comme à l'étranger, nous intervenons sur les cinq continents. Irenea vous accompagne et vous aide à faire face à ces situations interculturelles souvent complexes, grâce à des solutions élaborées sur mesure pour vous.

    Curieux à la vie c'est avec plaisir que j'accepterai vos demandes de mise en relation. +33 6 70 49 45 30 carolin.jauss @ web.de

    Pour discuter sur l'utilisation du blog dans le cadre du changement et pour echanger sur les transformations des entreprises en generale, voici mon blog:

    http://zoomtochange.blogemploi.com/

  • IBM Eurocoordination - Cadre Ressource Humaines

    Bois-Colombes 2004 - 2005

  • IBM Business Consulting Services - Consultante Senior

    Bois-Colombes 2002 - 2003

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers, Allemagne - Principal Consultant

    1999 - 2002

  • Coopers & Lybrand - Consultante Strategie & Changement

    1997 - 1999

  • Zürich Insurance Comp. - Head CoE Performance Management

    1997 - maintenant

  • Oerlikon Management AG, Pfäffikon - Vice President Management Development

    1996 - 1997

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC

    Paris 1995 - 1995 ERASMUS Stipendium

    2 Trimestre lors d'une stipendiat europeenne

  • Justus-Liebig-Universität (Giessen)

    Giessen 1992 - 1997 International Management
