Carolina HENGLER

  • Mass Production Buyer
  • Somfy SA
Cluses

En résumé

Brazilian, graduated from the University Savoie Mont-Blanc in France, Master's degree in International Purchasing and Logistics.

I had the opportunity to work in some outstanding companies in Brazil and in France which made me acquire a strong knowledge of the sourcing business practices.

Nine years ago I decided to leave the warmth of my country, the family comfort and a stable job in order to discover new horizons and to develop myself by raising a new challenge: an international career.

I have always been interested by the idea of working and developing projects between different cultures. To make it possible I have lived in several countries, I learned the languages and I planned the path I should follow to specialize myself in language skills, international purchases and supply chain.

International profile with an important experience abroad, I have excellent adaptability, organization, integration and team work in different contexts and excellent communication skills in English, French and Portuguese.

Entreprises

  • Somfy SA - Mass Production Buyer

    Autre | Cluses 2018 - maintenant Direct purchasing team (turnover 400 million euros)

    Electromechanical commodities:
    - Segment lead buyer of Packaging and Slot Insulation categories
    - Cost Leadership project for Inbound transport
    - Working on eco friendly solutions to replace Polystyrene and other raw materials

Formations

  • IAE

    Chambéry (73000) 2015 - 2016 Achats et Logistique à l'International, BAC+5