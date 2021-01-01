Carolina HENGLER

Brazilian, graduated from the University Savoie Mont-Blanc in France, Master's degree in International Purchasing and Logistics.



I had the opportunity to work in some outstanding companies in Brazil and in France which made me acquire a strong knowledge of the sourcing business practices.



Nine years ago I decided to leave the warmth of my country, the family comfort and a stable job in order to discover new horizons and to develop myself by raising a new challenge: an international career.



I have always been interested by the idea of working and developing projects between different cultures. To make it possible I have lived in several countries, I learned the languages and I planned the path I should follow to specialize myself in language skills, international purchases and supply chain.



International profile with an important experience abroad, I have excellent adaptability, organization, integration and team work in different contexts and excellent communication skills in English, French and Portuguese.