Caroline FABRE

Bruxelles

  • The Biotech Quality Group - QA Consultant

    Bruxelles 2013 THE BIOTECH QUALITY GROUP – Solution design – Bruxelles
    (1 month)

    Context and mission:
    Support BQG solution design program

    Roles and responsibilities:
     Led a benchmarking analysis on all past Quality by Design publications - methodology, tools, processes.
     Created knowledge packages on the following topics:
    • Production in Aseptic environment,
    • GmP & Regulatory requirements on Clothing systems for sterile environment.
    • Analytical method transfer.
    • Deviations & CAPA management.
    • V-Cycle implementation

  • Baxter International - Quality Associate III

    Maurepas 2014 - maintenant

  • In a career transition - In a career transition

    2014 - 2014

  • GlaxoSmithKline - Project Manager

    Marly-le-Roi 2014 - 2014 Maturity Diagnostic - Backlog CAPAs & Deviations

  • The Biotech Quality Group - Business manager

    Bruxelles 2013 - 2014 Caroline is a manager for The Biotech Quality Group.

    Caroline stepped into the professional world by working in a pharmaceutical company in the area of Brussels where she evolved as a Cleaning Validation Coordinator.

    She has strong interpersonal skills, and an energetic and adaptive behavior. She is keen on showing great capabilities to work in multicultural teams, acting as a positive change driver.

    At BQG, Caroline is in charge of consultants and clients relationship management in Wallonia and a part of Flanders area. She constantly aims at ensuring the delivery of customized added-value services for the client and for BQG.

  • Lonza - Cleaning validation coordinator

    2012 - 2013 Department: Operational Excellence and Industrialization

    --> Writing of cleaning validation documents:
    - Process Validation Master Protocols
    - SOPs
    - Process Validation Protocols
    - Process Validation Reports

    --> Implementation and optimization of the swabbing sampling method in the lab:

    --> In charge of the writing of all related documentation
    - PVPM: validation of swabbing conditions
    - PVP: Operators qualification
    - Specific PVPs and associated PVRs
    - SOP swabbing

    --> In charge of the qualification of all operators of the Upstream Production, to the swabbing sampling technique

  • Intezyne Technologies - Junior Engineer

    2011 - 2011 July 2010– January 2011 (7 months)Tampa/St. Région de Petersburg, Floride , États-Unis

    Development and characterization of poly(D/L Glu-DET) polymers for non-viral nucleic acid delivery

    - Polymers physicochemical characterization : Dynamic Light Scattering, transmission electron microscopy, agarose gel analysis, Gel permeation Chromatography, Nuclear magnetic resonance, Acid titration experiments

    - Gel retardation assays, Ethidium Bromide exclusion assays

    - Cell culture, Evaluation of in vitro transfection ability on human colon adenocarcinoma cancer cells (HCT-116) and cytotoxicity, confocal microscopy, DNA labelling experiments

    - Biological characterization of polyplexes: Salt spin experiments

    - Polymer PEGylation (Addition of NHS-PEG)

    - Animal experiments: blood uptake (rats), nude mice (imaging)

  • Lonza - QA Consultant

    2011 - 2011 Context and mission:
    1) Writing of Product Annual Review Report (APRR) using an old template.
    2) Creating and implementing a new optimized APRR template.

    Roles and responsibilities:
    Consultant in Quality Assurance
    (Intervention date: Oct-2011 to Dec-2011 – duration: 3 months):

    The writing of 4 APRRs using a legacy template, requiring:
    - English skills
    - Knowledge in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients guidelines and documentation:
    o ICH Q7: Good Manufacturing Practice Guidance for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients – Subpart 2.3 “Product Quality Review”
    o 21 Code of Federal Regulations (USA) Parts 210 & 211, Records and Reports: General Requirements.
    o Internal procedures
    - Knowledge in various documentation systems existing
    o TrackWise for the management of deviations, change requests and CAPAs.
    o DMS (The Documentation Management System) used for the management of most of the controlled documents (SOPs, MBRs, analytical methods, stability programs…).
    o LIMS (The Laboratory Information Management System) used for the management of material specifications and their release testing.

    Actions for the creation and implementation of a new APRR template:
    - Contributed to “an improvement APRR process” workshop organized by The Biotech Quality Group
    - Led investigations in Quality Assurance, Regulatory affairs, Quality Control, manufacturing teams in order to point out problems such as the non homogeneous use of statistics,
    - Led statistics formation plan (Dixon test, H0 vs H1),
    - Updated and writing of the APRR internal SOP,
    - Wrote a new APRR template introducing particularly topics concerning the evaluation of CAPAs (required by ICH Q9) and risk management.

  • Medesis Pharma - Junior Engineer

    2010 - 2010 June 2009– August 2009 (3 months)Baillargues, France

    Delivery of Oligonucleotides and short interfering RNA (siRNA)

    - Quality Controls
    Confocal microscopy, fluorescent microscope, dosages using spectrophotometers

    - Parmacological animal experiments
    IV, IP, euthanasia, heart punctions, organs uptake
    - Quality Assurance
    GLP, process development

Formations