Catarina MOORE

Results-oriented. High analytical and writing skills. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective relationships in a multi-culture environment. Ability to quickly acquire and integrate new skills and techniques. Strong organizational skills applicable to assessment, diagnosis, planning, implementing and evaluation of a marketing communications plan. Demonstrated capacity to effectively work in teams. Four-lingual, multidisciplinary, versatile and energetic with flexible skills.
Experience includes:
• Strategic corporate and product marketing communications planning and implementation at a global level
• Cross-regional leadership and project management: product launches, events, shows, etc.
• Drafting, editing and copywriting: brochures, ads, press releases, customer magazines, internal communications documents, training documentation, etc. according to target audience
• Multilingual website content management
• Effective budget planning and management
• Four-lingual: English, French, Spanish, Italian
Areas of expertise:
• International communications strategy planning
• Sustainable development related issues at the heart of the corporation
• Deep understanding of intercultural differences and challenges within an organization and at the customer level
• Thorough understanding of the B2B sector and its environment
• Comprehensive understanding of the International UN system and stakeholders
• International relations: impact and influences of social, political and economic trends on a company
Mes compétences :
Langues
Affaires internationales