Catarina MOORE

Results-oriented. High analytical and writing skills. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective relationships in a multi-culture environment. Ability to quickly acquire and integrate new skills and techniques. Strong organizational skills applicable to assessment, diagnosis, planning, implementing and evaluation of a marketing communications plan. Demonstrated capacity to effectively work in teams. Four-lingual, multidisciplinary, versatile and energetic with flexible skills.



Experience includes:

• Strategic corporate and product marketing communications planning and implementation at a global level

• Cross-regional leadership and project management: product launches, events, shows, etc.

• Drafting, editing and copywriting: brochures, ads, press releases, customer magazines, internal communications documents, training documentation, etc. according to target audience

• Multilingual website content management

• Effective budget planning and management

• Four-lingual: English, French, Spanish, Italian



Areas of expertise:

• International communications strategy planning

• Sustainable development related issues at the heart of the corporation

• Deep understanding of intercultural differences and challenges within an organization and at the customer level

• Thorough understanding of the B2B sector and its environment

• Comprehensive understanding of the International UN system and stakeholders

• International relations: impact and influences of social, political and economic trends on a company



Mes compétences :

Langues

Affaires internationales