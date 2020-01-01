Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine DREVET
Ajouter
Catherine DREVET
Chef comptable
Go Sport International
Chef comptable
Sassenage
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Go Sport International
- Chef comptable
Comptabilité | Sassenage
1992 - maintenant
1992 à 2002
Responsable compta fournisseurs
2002 à ce jour
Chef comptable
2007 - 2008
Key user finance sur projet SAP
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
St Martin D'Heres
1980 - 1982
COURS PASCAL BTS (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1978 - 1980
Lycée Pierre Termier (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1976 - 1978
baccalauréat série C
Collége Bayard (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1972 - 1976
Réseau
Arnaud SCHEFFER
Bertrand DJIANE
Caroline MEHU
Chrystel TORCHÉ
Felipe DA FONSECA
Marc BOLLECKER
Max ACKERER
Nathalie CHASTAN OLIVE
Olivier BIS
Pascal FOXONET