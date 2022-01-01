Menu

Catherine GAC

LAUSANNE

En résumé

Experienced People & Program Portfolio Manager with Marketing, Innovation and Supply Chain Background
Proven track record as a leader in a diverse multifunctional environment.
Highly collaborative & passionate expert in Project Management & Packaging, developing recognized NPPE Best practices.
Connecting with Generating Demand & Ensuring Supply groups on all major Innovation &Renovation projects for NPPE.
Quickly committing to making things work, with a high sensitivity to others, recognized listening & questioning skills.


Mes compétences :
Team Management
Portfolio Administration
Cross Functional Team
NPDI Tool
Process

Entreprises

  • Nestle Purina PetCare EMENA - INNOVATION PORTFOLIO MANAGER

    2013 - maintenant 18 years with NESTLE PURINA PETCARE ( Since Feb 2013 INNOVATION PORTFOLIO MANAGER based in
    * Leading Portfolio and Governance aspects of Innovation & Renovation at NPPE. Encouraged the Marketing Team to capture the I & R Pipeline in NPDI system (New Product Development and Introduction) - reliable value tripled. ;
    * Trained and engaged 195 people on the I&R Ways of Working across all functions.
    * Key liaison with the Project Management Team and the Marketing Team, supporting them to collaborate and take the appropriate risks while implementing these new I&R wow's.

  • Nestle Purina PetCare Europe - PROJECT MANAGER

    2005 - 2013 * Leader of the Packaging and other Projects Management (PPM) Team made of 26 people [4 direct reports, 13 European Project Coordinators, 9 Local Project Coordinators], based over 6 sites in Europe.
    * Transformed the PPM team from a Team simply coordinating projects to a widely recognized Team of Solution Providers acting as Partners leading Time to Market optimization.
    * Led a team that managed on average 500 simultaneous projects for Innovations, Renovations or promotions, leading to 2 000 new packaging developments per annum.
    * Led the implementation of NPDI in NPPE in November 2008 as a pilot for Nestlé worldwide - NPPE `s key point of contact for ongoing upgrades with Nestle Business Technical Center (BTC), NPP PTC & NPP NA. ;

  • Nestle Purina PetCare Europe - REGIONAL PROJECT MANAGER

    2000 - 2005 * Managed the Mid Western Europe PPM Team, covering local projects for France, Belgium, Switzerland and Holland.
    * 6 direct reports = 3 European Project Coordinators (Friskies Cat, Friskies Dog, Proplan & PVD) and 3 Local Project Coordinators.
    * Developed and implemented a clear process and European Ways of Working.

  • Nestle Purina PetCare Europe - CATEGORY PURCHASING MANAGER

    1998 - 2000 * Specialized in buying Paper Bags & Sacks for 11 European Factories (Budget 135 MF / 20 M EUR ). ;
    * Managed 12 suppliers, 415 references, 75 million of Paper Bags & Sacks - Defined purchasing policy, consolidated budgets. ;
    * Set and managed a team of 3 central buyers spread over 3 different countries (France, UK, Germany).

  • Nestle Purina PetCare Europe - PACKAGING BUYER

    1997 - 1998 PACKAGING BUYER based in * Buyer for printed packaging (bags & sacks, alupouches and flexible) for the French Factories.
    * Defined and managed budgets (70 MF /10 M EUR ). Coordinated the 4 European factories for Bags & Sacks.
  • PROTECTIA - ADMINISTRATION MANAGER

    1993 - 1996 Tarbes, France - company specialized in the transformation and distribution of technical adhesive films.
    * Managed a team of 3 persons processing 350 orders per month, reorganized it for a better productivity & reactivity.
    * Followed up planning from order to invoice ; main interface between customers, salesmen and the production team.
    * In charge of the relations with big and/or foreign customers [Aérospatiale, Airbus, SNCF, Gec Alsthom...] and organisation of commercial actions : exhibition, mailing, brochures.

Formations