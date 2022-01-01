Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine GAGNÉ-ROY
Ajouter
Catherine GAGNÉ-ROY
QUÉBEC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Optel Vision
- Technicienne RH
2013 - maintenant
IGA des sources
- Superviseur
2007 - 2013
Formations
Université Laval (Québec)
Québec
2010 - 2013
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Thierry PROTAS
Thomas BOIVIN