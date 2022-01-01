Retail
Catherine GEBRAN
Catherine GEBRAN
LONDRES
Picturehouse
- Business Affairs
2013 - maintenant
Chrysalis Films
- Distributrice
2012 - 2013
Sourcing & co-productions
Canal+
- Assistante chargé micro-programmation
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2011 - 2011
Euro RSCG C&O
- Assistante RP
PUTEAUX
2010 - 2011
Panthéon Assas
Paris
2009 - 2010
Céline DEMOUX
Chronotruck TRANSPORT
Daniel NEHMÉ
Eva MICHEL
Hélène BOTTIN
Johann HUMEZ
Laurent GRZYBOWSKI
Sandra VALERII
Sandy SALLOUM
Soraya ASSI