Menu

Catherine GEBRAN

LONDRES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Picturehouse - Business Affairs

    2013 - maintenant

  • Chrysalis Films - Distributrice

    2012 - 2013 Sourcing & co-productions

  • Canal+ - Assistante chargé micro-programmation

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2011

  • Euro RSCG C&O - Assistante RP

    PUTEAUX 2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau