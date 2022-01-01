Menu

Catherine GOLSTEIN

PARIS

  • Haut Conseil des biotechnologies / High Council for Biotechnology - Responsable scientifique et Chargée des affaires européennes Senior scientific and European affairs

    2011 - maintenant

  • Haut Conseil des biotechnologies / High Council for Biotechnology - Chargée de mission / Scientific officer

    2010 - 2011

  • INRA - Chargée de Mission aux Technologies du Futur, Unité Prospective

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Currently explore emerging science and technologies likely to have an impact on tomorrow’s agriculture,in the fields of basic and applied research of INRA, encompassing biology, ecology and agronomy,transformation and quality.

    Selected technologies include:
    1- High-throughput “next-generation” sequencing technologies
    2- High-throughput genotyping technologies
    3- Metagenomics
    4- Nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics
    5- Induced pluripotent stem cells
    6- Technologies for targeted genetic engineering, including meganucleases and zinc finger nucleases
    7- Molecule engineering for novel enzymatic activities
    8- Emerging technologies in mass spectrometry-based proteomics and metabolomics
    9- Systems biology
    10- Synthetic biology towards novel functional biodiversity
    11- Emerging imaging technologies, including single molecule tracking with quantum dots
    13- Technologies for ecological intensification
    14- Sensors, remote sensing and spatial analysis
    15- Nanotechnologies

  • EU FP6 GLIP Project - Technology Transfer Leader

    2005 - 2008 - Assessed the progress and outputs of the EU Grain Legumes Integrated Project (GLIP) towards the exploitation of discoveries and technologies achieved and developed in the project.
    - Disseminated outputs to the scientific community and transferred appropriate information and material to grain legume breeders.
    GLIP was a €25 M integrated multidisciplinary research project involving 25 countries, 65 contractors.

  • GL-TTP - Scientific Manager

    2005 - 2008 - Monitored, evaluated and integrated the information and expertise generated in the international community for grain legume research.
    - Evaluated the real needs and constraints of the grain legume breeding programmes worldwide.
    - Assessed the relevance of new technologies and discoveries for the grain legume industry.
    - Disseminated appropriate information, organised research/industry meetings, set up public/private partnerships, and proposed technology transfer projects with the objective of increasing the production and quality of grain legumes worldwide.

    Organiser of international meeting, 10/2006 – 04/2007.
    “Targeting Science to Real Needs”, 23-25 April 2007, Paris, France.
    Defined, organised and managed a high-quality international meeting between the private and public sectors, involving mostly research scientists and plant breeders from 17 countries, 5 continents, towards meeting GL-TTP and GLIP objectives (www.gl-ttp.com/news_events/first_gl_ttp_workshop/programme).

  • Indiana University of Bloomington - Post-doctoral research

    2001 - 2005 My most notable scientific publication (paper in Science Magazine):
    Shao F*, Golstein C*, Ade J*, Stoutemyer M, Dixon JE, Innes RW. (2003). Cleavage of Arabidopsis PBS1 by a bacterial type III effector. Science. 301: 1230-3. (*first co-authors)

Formations

  • University Of East Anglia UEA (Norwich)

    Norwich 1996 - 2001 Biology

    Performed research on genetics and molecular mechanisms of plant pathogen interactions at The Sainsbury Laboratory (http://www.tsl.ac.uk) with Jonathan Jones, John Innes Centre/UEA.

    Selected paper: Kruger et al., Science, 2002.

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique

    Rennes 1993 - 1996 Spécialisation: Sciences et techniques des productions végétales, Option amélioration des plantes

  • Lycée Janson De Sailly

    Paris 1992 - 1993 Math Spé Bio

  • Lycée Henri IV

    Paris 1991 - 1992 Math Sup Bio

  • Lycée Marseilleveyre

    Marseille 1988 - 1991 C