Catherine GOLSTEIN

-
Haut Conseil des biotechnologies / High Council for Biotechnology
- Responsable scientifique et Chargée des affaires européennes Senior scientific and European affairs
2011 - maintenant
-
Haut Conseil des biotechnologies / High Council for Biotechnology
- Chargée de mission / Scientific officer
2010 - 2011
-
INRA
- Chargée de Mission aux Technologies du Futur, Unité Prospective
Paris
2008 - 2009
Currently explore emerging science and technologies likely to have an impact on tomorrow’s agriculture,in the fields of basic and applied research of INRA, encompassing biology, ecology and agronomy,transformation and quality.
Selected technologies include:
1- High-throughput “next-generation” sequencing technologies
2- High-throughput genotyping technologies
3- Metagenomics
4- Nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics
5- Induced pluripotent stem cells
6- Technologies for targeted genetic engineering, including meganucleases and zinc finger nucleases
7- Molecule engineering for novel enzymatic activities
8- Emerging technologies in mass spectrometry-based proteomics and metabolomics
9- Systems biology
10- Synthetic biology towards novel functional biodiversity
11- Emerging imaging technologies, including single molecule tracking with quantum dots
13- Technologies for ecological intensification
14- Sensors, remote sensing and spatial analysis
15- Nanotechnologies
-
EU FP6 GLIP Project
- Technology Transfer Leader
2005 - 2008
- Assessed the progress and outputs of the EU Grain Legumes Integrated Project (GLIP) towards the exploitation of discoveries and technologies achieved and developed in the project.
- Disseminated outputs to the scientific community and transferred appropriate information and material to grain legume breeders.
GLIP was a €25 M integrated multidisciplinary research project involving 25 countries, 65 contractors.
-
GL-TTP
- Scientific Manager
2005 - 2008
- Monitored, evaluated and integrated the information and expertise generated in the international community for grain legume research.
- Evaluated the real needs and constraints of the grain legume breeding programmes worldwide.
- Assessed the relevance of new technologies and discoveries for the grain legume industry.
- Disseminated appropriate information, organised research/industry meetings, set up public/private partnerships, and proposed technology transfer projects with the objective of increasing the production and quality of grain legumes worldwide.
Organiser of international meeting, 10/2006 – 04/2007.
“Targeting Science to Real Needs”, 23-25 April 2007, Paris, France.
Defined, organised and managed a high-quality international meeting between the private and public sectors, involving mostly research scientists and plant breeders from 17 countries, 5 continents, towards meeting GL-TTP and GLIP objectives (www.gl-ttp.com/news_events/first_gl_ttp_workshop/programme).
-
Indiana University of Bloomington
- Post-doctoral research
2001 - 2005
My most notable scientific publication (paper in Science Magazine):
Shao F*, Golstein C*, Ade J*, Stoutemyer M, Dixon JE, Innes RW. (2003). Cleavage of Arabidopsis PBS1 by a bacterial type III effector. Science. 301: 1230-3. (*first co-authors)