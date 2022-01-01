Karine DESCHET

-
Biogen Idec
- Original Content Manager
Nanterre Cedex
2018 - maintenant
-
Lysogene
- Operations and planning Director
PARIS
2017 - 2018
-
LYSOGENE
- Chef de projet R et D
PARIS
2016 - 2017
-
Servier
- Chef de projet clinique et translationnel. Neuropsychiatrie
Suresnes
2012 - 2016
-
Servier
- Chef de Département de formation
Suresnes
2008 - 2012
-
Servier
- Formatrice à la visite médicale
Suresnes
2005 - 2008
-
Cnrs
- Chercheur post-doctoral
Paris
2003 - 2005
-
University of California, Santa Barbara
- Chercheur post-doctoral
2000 - 2003
-
Inra
- Doctorante
Paris
1997 - 2000