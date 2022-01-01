Catherine HERRING

-
PS 126/Manhattan Academy of Technology, New York City
- ESOL Student Teacher
2017 - maintenant
• Actively observe students, classroom management procedures, instructional methods and strategies
• Assist in curriculum development, lesson planning, group activities
• Establish one unit of study for one small group of ESOL students and plan accordingly, including adaptations for learning styles and cultural considerations, and applying cooperating teacher and supervisor feedback
• Carry out daily lessons, incorporating technology, and create and grade assessments within unit of study
-
The Dalton School, New York City
- French Student Teacher
2016 - 2016
• Actively observed students, classroom management procedures, instructional methods and strategies
• Assisted in curriculum development, lesson planning, group activities
• Established one unit of study in a French 3 classroom and planned accordingly, including adaptations for learning styles and applying cooperating teacher and supervisor feedback
• Carried out daily lessons, incorporating technology, and created and graded assessments within unit of study
-
CAP'English, Paris, France
- English Language Instructor
2015 - 2016
• Designed interactive lessons and activities to initiate students’ English-learning experience, focusing on culture, vocabulary, simple structures, and employing games, songs, skits, video clips, dialogues
• Assessed oral and written comprehension and production through interactive assessments and project-based learning
• Devised positive behavior reinforcement systems tailored to each class, and individually where necessary
• Provided professional development to French teachers regarding American systems of positive behavior reinforcement
-
Kent Gardens Elementary School, McLean, Virginia
- First Grade French Immersion Teacher
2013 - 2015
• Taught Reading/Language Arts and Social Studies in English to morning class, and Math and Science in French to afternoon class, utilizing Fairfax County Public Schools curriculum for each subject
• Demonstrated professionalism, initiative, open-mindedness when working with grade-level Professional Learning Community weekly to plan for instruction and analyze student assessments, data, intervention, and enrichment
• Collaborated with ESOL teacher, Speech Pathologist, Reading Specialist, Advanced Academics, Special Education teams, to meet needs of certain students in my classroom
• Developed positive rapport and communicated often with parents, faculty, school community
• Mentored a 4th grader weekly through MentorWorks program supporting at-risk students
• Mentored visiting student teacher from ESPE Clermont-Auvergne, France, February-March 2015
-
Kent Gardens Elementary School, McLean, Virginia
- Sixth Grade French Immersion Teacher
2012 - 2013
• Taught Reading/Language Arts and Social Studies in English to morning class, and Math and Science in French to afternoon class, utilizing Fairfax County Public Schools curriculum for each subject
• Demonstrated professionalism, initiative, open-mindedness when working with grade-level Professional Learning Community weekly to plan for instruction and analyze student assessments, data, intervention, and enrichment
• Collaborated with ESOL teacher, Speech Pathologist, Reading Specialist, Advanced Academics, Special Education teams, to meet needs of certain students in my classroom
• Developed positive rapport and communicated often with parents, faculty, school community
• Mentored a 2nd grader weekly through MentorWorks program supporting at-risk students
• Organized and facilitated 6th grade service project event on campus through non-profit Stop Hunger Now!, April 2013