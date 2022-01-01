Menu

Catherine HERRING

NEW YORK

Entreprises

  • PS 126/Manhattan Academy of Technology, New York City - ESOL Student Teacher

    2017 - maintenant • Actively observe students, classroom management procedures, instructional methods and strategies
    • Assist in curriculum development, lesson planning, group activities
    • Establish one unit of study for one small group of ESOL students and plan accordingly, including adaptations for learning styles and cultural considerations, and applying cooperating teacher and supervisor feedback
    • Carry out daily lessons, incorporating technology, and create and grade assessments within unit of study

  • The Dalton School, New York City - French Student Teacher

    2016 - 2016 • Actively observed students, classroom management procedures, instructional methods and strategies
    • Assisted in curriculum development, lesson planning, group activities
    • Established one unit of study in a French 3 classroom and planned accordingly, including adaptations for learning styles and applying cooperating teacher and supervisor feedback
    • Carried out daily lessons, incorporating technology, and created and graded assessments within unit of study

  • CAP'English, Paris, France - English Language Instructor

    2015 - 2016 • Designed interactive lessons and activities to initiate students’ English-learning experience, focusing on culture, vocabulary, simple structures, and employing games, songs, skits, video clips, dialogues
    • Assessed oral and written comprehension and production through interactive assessments and project-based learning
    • Devised positive behavior reinforcement systems tailored to each class, and individually where necessary
    • Provided professional development to French teachers regarding American systems of positive behavior reinforcement

  • Kent Gardens Elementary School, McLean, Virginia - First Grade French Immersion Teacher

    2013 - 2015 • Taught Reading/Language Arts and Social Studies in English to morning class, and Math and Science in French to afternoon class, utilizing Fairfax County Public Schools curriculum for each subject
    • Demonstrated professionalism, initiative, open-mindedness when working with grade-level Professional Learning Community weekly to plan for instruction and analyze student assessments, data, intervention, and enrichment
    • Collaborated with ESOL teacher, Speech Pathologist, Reading Specialist, Advanced Academics, Special Education teams, to meet needs of certain students in my classroom
    • Developed positive rapport and communicated often with parents, faculty, school community
    • Mentored a 4th grader weekly through MentorWorks program supporting at-risk students
    • Mentored visiting student teacher from ESPE Clermont-Auvergne, France, February-March 2015

  • Kent Gardens Elementary School, McLean, Virginia - Sixth Grade French Immersion Teacher

    2012 - 2013 • Taught Reading/Language Arts and Social Studies in English to morning class, and Math and Science in French to afternoon class, utilizing Fairfax County Public Schools curriculum for each subject
    • Demonstrated professionalism, initiative, open-mindedness when working with grade-level Professional Learning Community weekly to plan for instruction and analyze student assessments, data, intervention, and enrichment
    • Collaborated with ESOL teacher, Speech Pathologist, Reading Specialist, Advanced Academics, Special Education teams, to meet needs of certain students in my classroom
    • Developed positive rapport and communicated often with parents, faculty, school community
    • Mentored a 2nd grader weekly through MentorWorks program supporting at-risk students
    • Organized and facilitated 6th grade service project event on campus through non-profit Stop Hunger Now!, April 2013

Formations

  • New York University (Paris / New York)

    Paris / New York 2015 - maintenant Masters in Teaching French as a Foreign Language & Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages

    Studied at New York University Paris 2015-2016
    and New York University, New York 2016-2017

  • College Of William And Mary (Williamsburg, Virginia)

    Williamsburg, Virginia 2008 - 2012 Bachelor of Arts

    Majors: French and Elementary Education

