Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine HUGUES
Ajouter
Catherine HUGUES
ADP
Chef de projet
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ADP
- Chef de projet
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2008 - 2020
Analyse et mise en place logiciel paie en France dans contexte international
Formations
ESA 3
Paris
1972 - 1977
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel