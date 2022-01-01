Menu

Catherine KOUAKOU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Vigassistance - Technicienne

    maintenant

  • Orange-Citelcom - Stagiaire technicienne

    maintenant

  • Vigassistance - Technicienne

    2008 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau