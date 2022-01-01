Menu

Catherine KOULOURATH

San Francisco

En résumé

Corporate, crisis, public affairs director at pan-European level
Over 14 years of work experience in corporate communications/ PR / public affairs
Language spoken used on daily basis at work: French, English, Spanish, Italian
Other languages: Lao, Thaï

Expertises: Corporate communication, government relations, reputation management, issues management, executive coaching, M&A, internal communications


Mes compétences :
CGI Web Development
New Business Development
reputation management
public relations
issue management
international account management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Mergers & Acquisitions
Customer Relationship Management

Entreprises

  • Visa Europe - Corporate affairs Lead - France, Southern Europe and Central Eastern Europe

    San Francisco 2012 - maintenant Working in Corporate Communications team at Visa Europe headquarter.

    Leading Corporate affairs activities and reputation management for France, Southern Europe region (Spain, Italy) and Eastern Europe including:
    - developing the public affairs plan
    - establish and maintain an active network of senior government, regulatory and third parties stakeholders
    - communication, public affairs, CSR and social media strategy

    Languages used on daily basis: English, French, Spanish and Italian

  • Weber Shandwick France - Associate Director - Corporate, crisis, public affairs practice

    Волгоград 2010 - 2012 Mission: work on clients ‘current and future economic/social stakes and on new business development for the French office.

    Expertise/ results: graduated from the Future Leader Academy (high potential training programme)
    > Corporate communication & issue management
    > New business development (8 new businesses won in the past year for over 600 K€ of fees)
    > Executive coaching and management of change (strategic thinking, thought leadership, M&A)
    > Advertising and branding (branding awareness, graphic identity)
    > Public affairs (creation of political and business network, bills procedure, media relations on and off line)

    Clients’ business areas:
    > Energy: oil, gas and electricity (Vermillion REP, Veolia Environment, Cleantech)
    > Services: freight exchange solutions and recruitment (Teleroute & Hays)
    > NGO: International Association Alzheimer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, One
    > Retail / Luxury: the biggest retail and jewelry retailer in China (New World, Chow Tai Fook) and QVC
    > Cleantech: creation of a think-tank with a French leading company listed in CAC 40
    > Trade association: CGI, the French trade association of wholesale and international trade & Opcalim

  • Union Française de la Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie, des Pierres & Perles - Secretary General - Director of Communication and PR

    2009 - 2010 The French Union of Jewelry, Goldsmith, Gems and Pearls (including members such as LVMH, PPR, Richemont Group)
    3500 companies – 12,000 employees – 1.8 billions of euros of income

    Mission: implementing a new strategic positioning for the BJOP in terms of communication and lobbying, promoting the school of Jewelry (Les Ecoles de la rue du Louvre) in France and worldwide, launch international business development projects for the French Jewelry manufacturers in partnership with the Government.

    Results:
    > Public affairs / lobbying: management of the parliamentary group of the Jewelers and Watch manufacturers, project management for developing and structuring the French manufactures of Jewelry and Goldsmith, crisis management and spokesperson in case of robbery.

    > Communications/PR: promotion of the trade association BJOP and the School of Jewelry (the best school worldwide), promotion of the « made in » brand « Joaillerie de France », organisation of the Prix Jacques Lenfant award, the Golf Open, creation of think-tank « Cercle de l’Ecrin ».

  • Confédération Française de Commerce Interentreprises (commerce de gros - commerce international) - Head of Communications, PR, Public Affairs department

    2004 - 2009 The French trade association of wholesale and international trade
    120,000 companies – 1 million of employees – 730 billions of euros of income

    Mission: work in direct relation with the Managing Director, building a 360° communication and public relations plan including websites, events, conferences, CRM, and media planning in order to promote and represent the interests of the French wholesalers and international businessmen.

    Results:
    > Public affairs / PR: writing press releases and press kits (an increase of 300% of articles in economic journals such as Les Echos, La Tribune, Le Figaro), organisation of fairs dedicated to HR and international business,
    Lobbying for French wholesalers and international businessmen with French Ministry of Economy, the Parliament and journalists (domains of intervention: economy, environment, energy, transport, international trade …).
    > Communication / Marketing: new corporate identity and new annual report that reflect the modernity of CGI/ Creation of 3 websites (corporate, careers and a B-to-B platform for international traders) / Promotion of wholesale and international trade in France with the support of French Ministry of Education and French Ministry of Economy / Coordination of European projects to promote best practices, implementation of a CRM tool and development of members loyalty program.

  • BETC Euro RSCG - Account Manager

    Pantin 2000 - 2004 The French leading advertising and global communications agency part of Havas Group(started during graduate studies)

    Mission: international account management for the main clients of the agency / Briefing of creative and production teams / Participation in communication and advertising for online and off-line plans / Strategic recommendations for online and offline campaigns.

    Clients : RATP (award winning of the Grand Prix Top Com in 2003), Air France, Orange Business, Macif, BNP Paribas, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Florette, Kraft Foods (Carte Noire, Côte d’Or)

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Journalisme

    Paris 2010 - 2010 « Liberate your style »

  • Weber Shandwick EMEA (London)

    London 2010 - 2011 MBA in Management and Public Relations

    Formation continue

  • FUTURE LEADER ACADEMY

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master of Business Administration

    Weber Shandwick EMEA training programme for the top 12 highest potentials of Weber Shandwick EMEA

  • Ecole Supérieure Journalisme

    Paris 2006 - 2006 « Techniques of the informative writing and journalistic kinds »

  • CFPJ - Paris, France (The Leading School Of Journalists)

    Paris 2006 - 2010 « Liberate your style » and « Techniques of the informative writing and journalistic kinds»

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce CESEM

    Reims 1997 - 2001 International business / Marketing / Communication

    Major in: MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION STRATEGY / INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
    Graduate studies leading to two degrees in management :
    - Diplôme d’Études Supérieures Européennes de Management / FRANCE
    - Honours Bachelor of Commerce / Canada

  • University Of Ottawa - Telfer School Of Management (Ottawa)

    Ottawa 1997 - 2001 Bachelor of Commerce

    CESEM Reims - NEOMA BUSINESS SCHOOL
    MAJOR IN MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION / CHANGE MANAGEMENT / INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

  • University Of Ottawa / Université D'Ottawa

    1997 - 2001 International Marketing and Communication / International Business

  • Lycée Jean Jaurès

    Reims 1995 - 1997 Sciences - major in Mathematics

