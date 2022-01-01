Menu

Catherine KULAK

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Oxylane - IT team leader for chinese ebusiness

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - maintenant

  • Oxylane - IT Project Manager for Ecommerce

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2012 - Passion brands websites opening
    - Countries Decathlon websites management

  • Oxylane - IT Study engineer - Pricing

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2007 - 2009 - Design & Development for pricing modules

  • Oxylane - IT Study Engeneer - Stores

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2002 - 2007 - Design/Development for stores management applications - J2EE
    - Development team coordination
    - Environment responsible

  • Oxylane - IT Study engeneer - Merchandising

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2001 - 2002 - Design/Development for merchandising applications - ASP

  • Oxylane - IT Study engeneer - Finance

    1997 - 2001 - Design & development for various financial applications - AS400, GAP, CL, SYNON
    - Responsible for SAP integration/interfaces for finance

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Rouen)

    Rouen 1992 - 1997 Ingenieur

Réseau