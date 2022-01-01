Catherine KULAK

-
Oxylane
- IT team leader for chinese ebusiness
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - maintenant
Oxylane
- IT Project Manager for Ecommerce
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2009 - 2012
- Passion brands websites opening
- Countries Decathlon websites management
Oxylane
- IT Study engineer - Pricing
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2007 - 2009
- Design & Development for pricing modules
Oxylane
- IT Study Engeneer - Stores
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2002 - 2007
- Design/Development for stores management applications - J2EE
- Development team coordination
- Environment responsible
Oxylane
- IT Study engeneer - Merchandising
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2001 - 2002
- Design/Development for merchandising applications - ASP
Oxylane
- IT Study engeneer - Finance
1997 - 2001
- Design & development for various financial applications - AS400, GAP, CL, SYNON
- Responsible for SAP integration/interfaces for finance