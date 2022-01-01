Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine LAMOTTE
Ajouter
Catherine LAMOTTE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hermès
- Responsable ventes
Paris
1991 - 2017
Formations
Ecole Hôtelière
Saint Nazaire
1976 - 1979
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel