Menu

Catherine LEMIUS ÉPOUSE DREGER

VILLEBON SUR YVETTE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I have a strong background in finance in 2 different companies, one in the medical sector, and one in the automotive industry in which I have had the position of cost estimator during more than five years, in addition to my business analyst position.

Mes compétences :
Powerpoint
Word
Excel
Oracle
Sap fi
US GAAP
Budgets
SAP
Oracle 11i
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
International Financial Reporting
Hyperion
Traduction anglais français
Business Analysis
Oracle 12i
Mechatronics
IBM AS400 Hardware
Delphi

Entreprises

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Contrôleur de gestion

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2013 - 2014 Depuis juillet 2014 responsable comptable pour une société du groupe & responsable projet pour l'implémentation de certaines sociétés européennes du nouveau système de reporting FIM ; formation des utilisateurs.
    Jusqu'à juin 2014 contrôleur de gestion: clôtures mensuelles en US GAAP et en french GAAP, analyse des écarts; reporting Hyperion, forecasts & daily sales reports.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Contrôleur de gestion et chargée de projets finance

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2013 - 2014 Fisher Scientific (distributeur de matériel de recherche et d'analyse aux laboratoires) -
    de 150 millions EUR
    Contrôleur de gestion et chef de projet finance Hyperion FIM
    - Contrôle de gestion commercial
    - Clôtures mensuelles ;
    - Chef de projet finance pour l'implémentation de FIM (Hyperion) et formation des
    key users

  • Schwing Stetter - Superviseur comptable

    2012 - 2013

  • Sago - Commercial

    2011 - 2012 Commercial export - Sago Distribution (Distribution d'équipement pour les forces de
    l'ordre

  • SAGO DISTRIBUTION - COMMERCIAL EXPORT

    2011 - 2012 -Gestion des dossiers commerciaux export, de l’offre au paiement
    -Rédaction et gestion des contrats internationaux en français et en anglais
    -Relations clients et distributeurs
    -Gestion des achats, sourcing
    -Marketing : création d’un catalogue produits français-anglais
    -Recherche de nouveaux produits
    -Organisation d’un salon professionnel

  • Delphi, innovation for the real world - Contrôleur de gestion

    2006 - 2011 Delphi (équipementier automobile américain) CA annuel de 20 à 25 millions EUR
    (Centre de Recherche et Développement de la division Mechatronic) - Strasbourg
    Clôtures mensuelles en US GAAP et en french GAAP sous Oracle 11i et Hyperion ;
    - Gestion des projets : calcul du prix de revient des nouveaux produits ;
    - Gestion des prix de transfert ;
    - Gestion des investissements et implémentation de SAP PN1 ;
    - Liasse fiscale et impôts différés, relation avec les auditeurs internes et externes ;
    - SOX : mise en place de procédures pour mise en conformité du site

  • Delphi, innovation for the real world - Comptable

    1998 - 2005 Delphi (équipementier automobile américain) CA annuel de 20 à 25 millions EUR
    (Centre de Recherche et Développement de la division Mechatronic) - Strasbourg

  • ROEDERER - Intérimaire

    Strasbourg cedex 1 1997 - 1997

Formations

Réseau