Catherine LEMIUS ÉPOUSE DREGER

I have a strong background in finance in 2 different companies, one in the medical sector, and one in the automotive industry in which I have had the position of cost estimator during more than five years, in addition to my business analyst position.
Mes compétences :
Powerpoint
Word
Excel
Oracle
Sap fi
US GAAP
Budgets
SAP
Oracle 11i
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
International Financial Reporting
Hyperion
Traduction anglais français
Business Analysis
Oracle 12i
Mechatronics
IBM AS400 Hardware
Delphi