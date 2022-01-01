Catherine LEMIUS ÉPOUSE DREGER

I have a strong background in finance in 2 different companies, one in the medical sector, and one in the automotive industry in which I have had the position of cost estimator during more than five years, in addition to my business analyst position.



Mes compétences :

Powerpoint

Word

Excel

Oracle

Sap fi

US GAAP

Budgets

SAP

Oracle 11i

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

International Financial Reporting

Hyperion

Traduction anglais français

Business Analysis

Oracle 12i

Mechatronics

IBM AS400 Hardware

Delphi