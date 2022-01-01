Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine LIPINSKI
Ajouter
Catherine LIPINSKI
NEW YORK
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
MIM (New York)
New York
2007 - 2008
cinéma
cinema
Ecole Supérieure De Réalisaton Audiovisuelle (Paris)
Paris
2004 - 2007
image
Image
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel