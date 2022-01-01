Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Catherine MAUJARET-NDIAYE
Ajouter
Catherine MAUJARET-NDIAYE
LEVALLOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ville de Clichy-la-Garenne
- Chef de projet renouvellement urbain
2009 - maintenant
Animation et coordination du programme de rénovation urbaine de Clichy-la-Garenne
Ville de Clichy-la-Garenne
- Responsable du service organisation & méthodes
2005 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Mont Saint Aignan)
Mont Saint Aignan
maintenant
Groupe ESC ROUEN
Mont Saint Aignan
1989 - 1991
Système de pilotage - finances
Réseau
Abdel GUERMOUCH
Amandine DEHAIS
Aurélie LAMANDÉ
Franck ZACHARIAS
Light CONSULTANTS
Michel MALGAUD
Rémy DEJARDIN
Vincent BOSC