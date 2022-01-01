Menu

Catherine MBURU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • COMMERCIAL BANK OF AFRICA - OPERATION ASSISTANT

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • University Of Nairobi (Nairobi)

    Nairobi 2011 - 2014 Degree in Biochemistry

    I studied Bsc in Biochemistry and specialized in the nutrition option

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel