Catherine MELOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Audit
Bookkeeping
Cash Management
Contract Management
Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Balance S
Cost Accounting
Investment Management
Profit and Loss Accounts
Consolidations
Budgets & Budgeting
Cash Flows
Forecasting
International Accounting Standards
International Financial Reporting
Payroll
Purchase Ledger
Taxation
Variance Analysis
reporting Bilan
IBM AS400 Hardware
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée