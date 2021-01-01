Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Cécile DEFARGE-LACROIX (FOURRIQUES)
Cécile DEFARGE-LACROIX (FOURRIQUES)
ORGEVAL
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Carrefour Systémes d'Information France (DSI France)
- Chef de projets
2005 - 2009
Altran
- Consultante SI
Vélizy-Villacoublay
1998 - 2005
Innovaco Formation
- Formatrice Informatique
1996 - 1998
Formations
DESS CTCI
Montpellier
1994 - 1995
MIAGE Aix En Provence
Aix En Provence
1992 - 1994
MIAGE
Licence Mathématiques
Marseille
1991 - 1992
DEUG SSM (Mathématiques-Physique)
Aix En Provence
1989 - 1991
Anne BOIREAU
Anne MOUROT
Christophe BERTRAND
Denis LECORDIER
Francois LITOUX
Hamid RAFI
Marie RIERA
Yves CHABRILLAC