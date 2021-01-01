Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cécile FARRÉ (THÉRON)
Ajouter
Cécile FARRÉ (THÉRON)
PAU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Édition-presse / communication
Biographies, récits de vie/voyages
Entreprises
UPPA / Presses de l'Université de Pau
- PAO / communication / diffusion
2011 - 2013
POUR LE DIRE www.pourledire.fr
- Édition/communication/marketing
2011 - maintenant
Apave
- Chargée de communication
Paris
2007 - maintenant
Editions Flammarion / Père Castor
- Chef de produits
2002 - 2006
BayardWeb
- Chargée de communication
Montrouge
2001 - 2002
Editions Fides / PUM
- Attachée de presse et promotion
2000 - 2000
Bayard Editions
- Assistante de promotion
Montrouge
1999 - 2001
Formations
IUT Information-Communication (Dijon)
Dijon
1997 - 1999
Métiers du livre
Réseau
Blandine LAULHÉ
Cesar CORTEZ
Christelle THALER
Franck ZORDAN
Marie LUCAS
Serge SOULANILLE
Steeve CORDIER
Stephanie RICART
Vincent FAUGÈRE