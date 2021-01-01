Menu

Cécile FARRÉ (THÉRON)

PAU

En résumé

Édition-presse / communication
Biographies, récits de vie/voyages

Entreprises

  • UPPA / Presses de l'Université de Pau - PAO / communication / diffusion

    2011 - 2013

  • POUR LE DIRE www.pourledire.fr - Édition/communication/marketing

    2011 - maintenant

  • Apave - Chargée de communication

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

  • Editions Flammarion / Père Castor - Chef de produits

    2002 - 2006

  • BayardWeb - Chargée de communication

    Montrouge 2001 - 2002

  • Editions Fides / PUM - Attachée de presse et promotion

    2000 - 2000

  • Bayard Editions - Assistante de promotion

    Montrouge 1999 - 2001

Formations

  • IUT Information-Communication (Dijon)

    Dijon 1997 - 1999 Métiers du livre

Réseau