Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cécile M. MEZOE MATOME
Ajouter
Cécile M. MEZOE MATOME
LIBREVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ELIWA AGRO INDUSTRIE
- MANAGER
2017 - maintenant
CM CONSULTING
- MANAGER
2015 - maintenant
GROUPE ISAC
- RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATIF ET FINANCIER
2014 - 2016
BS GABON
- Assistante Administrateur Directeur Général
2012 - 2014
BS GABON
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
2011 - 2012
AKA
- RESPONSABLE MARKETING
2010 - 2012
MOOV GABON - ETISALAT
- CONSEILLER CLIENTELE / CHEF D'AGENCE
2007 - 2010
TELECEL GABON - ATLANTIQUE TELECOM
- CONSEILLER CLIENTELE
2004 - 2007
RENAPS - AJ / FUNAP
- Assistante ADM - FINANCIERE
2002 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain DJEUGA NITCHEU
Bonjean NZIENGUI MBADINGA
Chrysalide RH
Ferre DAVID
Géraldine ANES
Jacques Christian MBELE OBAME
Koumondji BERNARD
Sydney BILE
Thibaut ADZATYS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z