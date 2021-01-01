Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cecile PEYRONNET
Ajouter
Cecile PEYRONNET
VAIRES SUR MARNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ORIENTIS GOURMET
- Responsable boutique
2010 - 2016
Formations
Lycée Hotelier Jean Quarre
Paris
1996 - 2000
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel