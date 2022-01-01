Menu

Cedric COUVEZ

CHANTILLY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • le poids lourd 95/60 IVECO/TVI - Responsable piece detachees Pl/Vu

    2016 - maintenant

  • Scania - Responsable magasin

    Écouflant 2012 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :