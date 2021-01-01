Cedric FAYOL

Menu

CAREER OBJECTIVES / EXECUTIVE STATEMENT
To combine my applied mathematics and I.T skills with knowledge of finance to obtain a position as a quantitative analyst.
Motivated and reliable person who believes in highest standards of excellence and personal achievement.
Experienced manager providing more accurate and timely information, improving communication, cost savings and respect of the limits.

MAIN FINANCIAL SKILLS
• Software: Reuters 3000XTRA, Metastock, Pricers
• Forex: Spot, forward, swap, NDF
• F.I.: Monetary market, bonds, rate futures
• Derivatives: Futures, vanilla and exotic options, structured products
• Management: Asset management, risk management

MAIN I.T. SKILLS
• Office tools: Word, Excel & VBA, Powerpoint
• Scientific tools: Matlab, Scilab, Maple, LaTeX
• Languages: Shell,C, C++, Java, VBA, F77 & F90, Perl, TCL/TK, Pascal, grid computing.

MAIN PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
• Management of a team and leadership
• Entrepreneurial
• Communication

  • BNP Paribas - Risk Analyst

    Paris 2014 - maintenant FRB Risk analyst.
    To evaluate the operational risk on scope FRB in response with the directives of Basel II

  • BNP Paribas - Project Director

    Paris 2014 - 2014 To measure the gains of the industrialization program and rationalization costs of FRB IS
    To demonstrate the sustainability of processing and system in place

  • Harwell Management - Project Director at Societe Generale

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Transformation and industrialisation projects
    Organization and sourcing: Savings in the field of IT production, change management, compliance, outsourcing

  • BNP Paribas - Project Director

    Paris 2007 - 2011 o February 2010 – January 2011: Design and development of the new multi channel International banking. The aim is to propose a full bundle including retail banking and web content management solution to abroad subsidiaries.

    o April 2009 – January 2010: Responsible for the implementation of electronic statements to decrease postal and paper costs. 3400 days, team of up to 20 IT engineers and project managers.

    o September 2007 – September 2009: Responsible for the redesign and integration of a full bundle of added values services and stock exchange’s information and news for the BNP Paribas’ retail banking.
    Planned successful strategies to develop a new kind of projects. Assumed responsibility for interviewing and hiring staff, negotiating contracts, made presentations to the management.
    Doubled the volume of on line projects of the domain for 2 years and the number of unique visitors of the retail banking’s web site. 11000 days, managed and coordinate a full time staff of 50 IT engineers and project managers.

  • BNP Paribas - Project Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2007 o February 2007 – August 2007: Responsible for the design and development of the generic integration of subsidiaries’ stock exchange information system. Thus permit to BNP Paribas to decrease the costs. 370 days, team of 3 IT engineers.

    o April 2006 – January 2007: Implementation of a customer credit solution for BNP Paribas’ retail banking. 457 days, team of 5 IT engineers.

    o October 2004 – March 2006: Responsible for the definition of features and functionality of BNP Paribas Corporate banking web site’s authentication. 1500 days, team of 8 IT engineers.

    o July 2002 – September 2004: Maintenance of “Banque de Bretagne”
    Development and Maintenance of “Banque de Bretagne” retail banking web site redesign of the stock exchange orders’ form and transaction up to Euronext

  • GroupeCyber (Alten) - Project Manager

    2000 - 2002 Development and Maintenance of “Banque de Bretagne” retail banking web site redesign of the stock exchange orders’ form and transaction up to Euronext

  • Auchan - Checkout operator, customer reception and home deliveries

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1993 - 2000

