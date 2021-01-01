Menu

Cedrik GARCIA

vaulx en velin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commerce B2B
Automobile
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Location Mingat - Contrôleur de Gestion

    vaulx en velin 2017 - 2017

  • Robert half International - Senior Business Advisor at Robert Half Management Resources

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2016 Consultant pour Robert Half Management Resources au sein de la division Mangement Resources: C'est le principe de la délégations d'experts sur des missions de remplacement ou de gestions de projets en Rhône Alpes et Pacca. Contactez moi pour plus d'information.

    Currently senior recruitement consultant for Robert Half Management Ressources, I'm in charge of recruiting Intermin Managers dealing with replacement solution or project management in Rhone Alpes région. Please feel free to contact me to discuss further

  • Cegid group - Ingénieur Commercial

    Lyon Cedex 09 2012 - 2015

  • Blueway - Ingénieur Commercial

    LYON 2010 - 2012

  • EMLYON Business School - International Development Officer

    ECULLY 2010 - 2010

  • Garcia Diffusion - Responsable Commercial

    2008 - 2009

  • DELL SA (Leader mondial sur le marché de l’informatique), Montpellier France - Ingénieur Commercial Espagne

    2007 - 2008

  • NEMAK - Acheteur International Senior

    2005 - 2007

  • MCII (entreprise de maintenance informatique – Dardilly, France) - Stage - Service marketing

    2003 - 2003

Formations

  • IDRAC

    Lyon maintenant

  • IAE

    Lyon 2016 - 2017 MASTER 2 CONTROLE GESTION & AUDIT

  • Institut Catholique De Lyon

    Lyon 2004 - 2005 Commerce International

    Mémoire de fin d’études: How to reduce costs through the procurement department.

  • Abertay Dundee University (Dundee)

    Dundee 2003 - 2004 BA de Business Administration (Double diplôme en partenariat avec l’IDRAC)

  • Idrac Lyon

    Lyon 2002 - 2004 Politique Générale d’Entreprise, Gestion financière et comptable

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce IDARC Lyon

    Lyon 2000 - 2002