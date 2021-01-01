Cedrik GARCIA

Mes compétences :
Commerce B2B
Automobile
Informatique
Entreprises
Location Mingat
- Contrôleur de Gestion
vaulx en velin2017 - 2017
Robert half International
- Senior Business Advisor at Robert Half Management Resources
Courbevoie2015 - 2016Consultant pour Robert Half Management Resources au sein de la division Mangement Resources: C'est le principe de la délégations d'experts sur des missions de remplacement ou de gestions de projets en Rhône Alpes et Pacca. Contactez moi pour plus d'information.
Currently senior recruitement consultant for Robert Half Management Ressources, I'm in charge of recruiting Intermin Managers dealing with replacement solution or project management in Rhone Alpes région. Please feel free to contact me to discuss further
Cegid group
- Ingénieur Commercial
Lyon Cedex 09 2012 - 2015
Blueway
- Ingénieur Commercial
LYON2010 - 2012
EMLYON Business School
- International Development Officer
ECULLY2010 - 2010
Garcia Diffusion
- Responsable Commercial
2008 - 2009
DELL SA (Leader mondial sur le marché de l’informatique), Montpellier France
- Ingénieur Commercial Espagne
2007 - 2008
NEMAK
- Acheteur International Senior
2005 - 2007
MCII (entreprise de maintenance informatique – Dardilly, France)
- Stage - Service marketing