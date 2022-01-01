Celeste Christofer BIKOUTA

Mes compétences :

C++

Workstation

Windows 2008 R2

Windows 2000 Pro

VMware

TCP/IP

Sun Solaris

SQL

Objective CAML

OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)

MySQL

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows NT

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Office

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft .NET Technology

Linux Debian

Linux

LAN/WAN > VLAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

Java

ISO 27001 Standard

IDM

GNS 3

FTP

ESXi

EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)

ECLiPSe

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Cisco Switches/Routers

Cisco ASDM

C Programming Language

Active Directory

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Domain Name Server Protocol

Windows 2008R2

Wi-Fi

VoIP (Voice over IP)

VirtualBox

VPN

UNIX

Spanning-Tree

Routage

Oracle

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft Exchange 2007

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN

Hyper-V

Frame Relay

BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)