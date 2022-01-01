Menu

Celeste Christofer BIKOUTA

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C++
Workstation
Windows 2008 R2
Windows 2000 Pro
VMware
TCP/IP
Sun Solaris
SQL
Objective CAML
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java
ISO 27001 Standard
IDM
GNS 3
FTP
ESXi
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
ECLiPSe
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cisco ASDM
C Programming Language
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Domain Name Server Protocol
Windows 2008R2
Wi-Fi
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VirtualBox
VPN
UNIX
Spanning-Tree
Routage
Oracle
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2007
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN
Hyper-V
Frame Relay
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)

Entreprises

  • Projet Labo Microsoft - Etudiant

    2013 - 2014 Microsoft : Elaboration d'un serveur de messagerie en montrant toutes les étapes de configuration de
    ce dernier tout en utilisant l'outil Microsoft exchange serveur 2010, reposant sur une architecture Windows serveur 2008R2
    existante et composé d'un Active Directory et d'un DNS configuré.

  • Projet Labo Réseau - Etudiants

    2012 - 2013 Projet Labo Réseau : Aptitude à exercer différents aspects réseaux passant par la couche 3 avec les portocoles de
    routages OSPF en multi-area, EIGRP, RIP, et la redistribution de leurs routes, OSPF via du WAN avec le Frame Relay en terminant
    par la couche 2 avec l'équilibrage de charge, l'Ether Channel, les Vlan et le routage inter-vlan.

  • Epitech - IONIS - Etudiants- Projets

    Le Kremlin Bicêtre 2010 - 2012 * Client/serveur FTP : Mise en place d'un échange de fichiers (langage C). ;

    * `Chat' IRC : réalisation d'un utilitaire de communication de clients a clients (langage C++). ;

    * Client Mail : Mise en place de l'envoi, la réception et la suppression d'emails (C++, QT) ;

    * Projet BABEL : réalisation d'un client-serveur VOIP en C++ (Skype-like), avec utilisation des librairies « portaudio » (pour
    l'enregistrement et la lecture des voix) et « speex » (pour l'encodege et le décodage audio) et une interface utilisateur QT.

    * R-Type : Projet en C++, qui consistait à réaliser d'un jeu vidéo en mode multijoueur, avec un serveur gérant toutes les parties
    jouées et permettre à un grand nombre de joueurs de se connecter au serveur. Il était nécessaire d'avoir une application compatible
    sur Windows et Linux, sans utiliser des librairies portables.

  • Les Estudines - Assistant Technique Informatique

    2009 - 2011 Assistant Technique Informatique: Intervention ponctuelle au sein du réseau de la résidence et résolution
    de diverses problématiques informatiques et techniques pour les résidents (paramétrage de DHCP, remplacement de câblage,
    partitionnement de disques durs etc.) - parc d'environ 40 machines.

Formations

  • Ingesup Paris

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Expertise Informatique et Systèmes d'Informations

    Master Cycle Ingénieur - option Système Réseaux et Télécommunications

  • Epitech

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Licence d'Expertise Informatique

    Administration système, culture informatique, réseau
    Programmation C++ en environnement multi plate-forme, Appréhension des spécifités des développements en environnement windows

  • EFREI

    Villejuif 2009 - 2010 licence 2

  • Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance

    Cergy Pontoise 2006 - 2009 Classe Préparatoire

    Classes Préparatoires Maths et Physiques, Université Cergy Pontoise

