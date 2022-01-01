Celestin PHAM NGOC THINH

-
Sungard Finance
- Analyst programmer / Software engineer
Lognes
2006 - maintenant
I worked on the investment portfolio management software Sungard Global Portfolio 3.
My tasks:
- Analysis, development and testing
- Support during deployment phase
- Project management
- Newcomers training
Subjects:
- Post trade integration
- Legal reporting for Germany, Italy
-
Aston University, UK
- MSc by research
2005 - 2006
Research project on traffic load management using a stochastic modeling and algorithm. Project implemented in C++.
-
Dièse
- Analyst programmer
La Rochelle
2003 - 2005
I did several missions for the Junior-firm of my school.
My tasks:
- User requirement writing
- Analysis and development
- Support during deployment phase
Projects:
- Ressources requirement estimation software, using probabilistic models stored in ACCESS database using VB .Net
- Client adress list management, for extraction with criteria, using VB .Net