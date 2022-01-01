Menu

Celestin PHAM NGOC THINH

Lognes

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Sungard Finance - Analyst programmer / Software engineer

    Lognes 2006 - maintenant I worked on the investment portfolio management software Sungard Global Portfolio 3.

    My tasks:

    - Analysis, development and testing
    - Support during deployment phase
    - Project management
    - Newcomers training

    Subjects:

    - Post trade integration
    - Legal reporting for Germany, Italy

  • Aston University, UK - MSc by research

    2005 - 2006 Research project on traffic load management using a stochastic modeling and algorithm. Project implemented in C++.

  • Dièse - Analyst programmer

    La Rochelle 2003 - 2005 I did several missions for the Junior-firm of my school.

    My tasks:

    - User requirement writing
    - Analysis and development
    - Support during deployment phase

    Projects:

    - Ressources requirement estimation software, using probabilistic models stored in ACCESS database using VB .Net
    - Client adress list management, for extraction with criteria, using VB .Net

