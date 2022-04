Jessy TECH

HR profile, my expertise today revolves around recruitment.



I am specialized on ENGINEERING & SERVICES profiles:



Technical positions in INDUSTRIAL Environment, Aerospace, Construction, Agro and all SERVICES positions.



Here, some examples:



- Engineering : Designer (Catia, Creo, Solidworks) - Structural Engineer in mecanic / Elec / Automation ... - Economist - Project Manager

- Méthods: methods technician - Methods Engineer - Technician measurements and testing - Technical support ...

- Quality: Quality Engineer Technician - ESQ - AQ product and process - quality Animator

- Manufacturing: Site Manager - Business Manager - Manufacturing Manager - Supply Chain - Logistics Support ...

- HR, Accounting, Management Control, Assistantship, Event, Sale





- > You want to recruit this profiles?

- > Looking for positions?

Do not hesitate; contact me!



Mes compétences :

Recrutement par approche directe

GPEC

Recrutement cadres

Droit du travail

Recrutement

Recrutement IT

Gestion des intérimaires

Contrat de travail

Veille juridique et législative

Sage

Mobilité

Conseil en recrutement