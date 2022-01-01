Célia BASS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Focus on pre sales Activity, I contribute to scope and write Statement of Work for all Adoption, Training and myTrailhead content deals coming in France. I am also in charge of running myTrailhead enablement program for all French speaking resources.
Before that, I have been Education Architect and Training PM, coordinating and delivering our Adoption projects.
Mes compétences :
Communication
Management
Formation
change management