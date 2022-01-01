Menu

Célia BASS

Paris

Focus on pre sales Activity, I contribute to scope and write Statement of Work for all Adoption, Training and myTrailhead content deals coming in France. I am also in charge of running myTrailhead enablement program for all French speaking resources.

Before that, I have been Education Architect and Training PM, coordinating and delivering our Adoption projects.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Management
Formation
change management

Entreprises

  • Sopra Group

    Paris maintenant

  • Salesforce - Education Architect Salesforce University

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Salesforce.com - Senior consultant, Change management

    PARIS 2015 - 2016

  • Kerensen Consulting - Sénior consultante, change management

    Paris 2014 - 2015 AXA: Conception et mise en oeuvre d'une stratégie de conduite du changement pour un projet de gestion des contrats (périmètre EMEA et Asia)
    - Rédaction de la note de contexte présentant les enjeux de la conduite du changement
    -Rédaction du plan de communication par profil
    -Conception et rédaction des kits de communication et supports de communication par profil
    -Animation des formations et de la communauté de formateurs référents

    Orangina Schweppes France: Formation à la mise en place d'une solution de CRM (Salesforce) sur PC et tablette
    -Formation des formateurs et utilisateurs finaux
    -Conception du déroulé pédagogique et animation de la formation des chefs de ventes régionaux

    Randstad: Formation à l'usage d'une solution de CRM (Salesforce)
    Formation des équipes commerciales et marketing
    Rédaction du manuel de formation
    Conception d'un triptyque récapitulant les bonnes pratiques d'usage de Salesforce

    Kerensen (interne): Rédaction de proposition commerciale, animation de soutenance, définition des parcours d'intégration des nouveaux arrivants, veille sur les évolutions de la formation, rédaction des conventions de formation.

  • Sopra Group - Consultante

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • Sopra Consulting - Consultante Conseil en Energie

    2011 - 2014 GDF SUEZ: Appui à la création d'un pôle de conduite du changement et formation
    -Cadrage des besoins de formations avec les entités bénéficiaires
    - Rédaction des devis et propositions commerciales
    -Gestion de la relation avec l'organisme de formation interne
    -Pilotage de l'activité (Indicateur de suivi mensuels)
    -Suivi de la relation contractuelle avec les prestataires de formation
    -Actualisation du catalogue de formation

    La Poste: Qualification et segmentation des portefeuilles clients
    - Animation des ateliers de cadrage
    - Rédaction des guides de connaissance client
    - Appui au déploiement de la nouvelle segmentation client

    EDF: Rédaction d'une note de couverture fonctionnelle à destination des fonctions marketing et commerciales
    -Actualisation des besoins métier (création d'une nouvelle offre, contraintes réglementaires...)
    -Déclinaison des évolutions SI par thématiques métier

  • Logica Business Consulting - Consultante secteur énergie

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2011 GDF SUEZ:Formation à la conduite de projet métier
    Conception et animation d’un module de formation à la conduite de projet à destination des Experts métier

    GDF SUEZ:Etude de ROI sur la mise en place du multi canal sur les nouvelles offres de marché
    Rédaction d’un document de synthèse présentant les gains métiers attendus (renforcement de la satisfaction client, efficience dans le traitement de la demande client…)

    Storengy : Support métier aux fonctions commerciales

  • Fnac- Service à Domicile - Chef de projet marketing

    2009 - 2009 -Formation des équipes aux techniques de vente
    - Réalisation des nouveaux visuels de communication utilisés (leaflet, affiches, spot publicitaires...)
    -Mise en place des nouvelles offres et suivi des offres existantes
    - Organisation du Salon Fnac Multimédia

  • GDF SUEZ - Assistante Marketing

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2008 Réalisation d'un catalogue de formations gazières à destination de clients BtoB
    Mise en place d'un outil de suivi des ventes
    Création et écriture des supports d'aide à la ventes destinés aux responsables de comptes

  • Forum Odyssée - Responsable communication

    2007 - 2008 Mise en place de partenariats média, renouvellements des partenariats existants
    Rédaction de communiqués de presse
    opération de communication hors média (sponsoring d'autres évenements étudiants)

Formations

